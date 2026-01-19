Comfort Without Compromise: Vietjet Is Setting A New Standard For Premium Air Travel Across Asia | Image: Initiative Desk

Across Asia’s fastest-growing travel corridors, the meaning of premium air travel is quietly changing. Travellers today are flying more frequently, staying for shorter durations, and stepping straight into meetings, site visits, or packed itineraries. In this new rhythm of travel, luxury is no longer measured by indulgence—it is measured by how ready you feel when you land.

This shift is particularly visible on high-frequency short-haul international routes such as India–Vietnam, where efficiency, comfort, and predictability matter more than excess. Premium travel, in this context, is no longer about showcasing status; it is about preserving energy.

Vietjet’s SkyBoss and Business services reflect this modern definition of premium flying—designed not to impress, but to perform.

Efficiency that starts on the ground

Advertisement

The journey begins at the airport, where time is often lost before the flight even takes off. SkyBoss and Business passengers benefit from priority check-in, faster boarding, and lounge access, allowing them to move through crowded terminals with minimal friction. For professionals and frequent flyers, these time savings often make the difference between starting a trip calmly or already fatigued.

Cabin comfort that works

Advertisement

Once onboard, the experience remains focused on practicality. Business class offers a quieter cabin with enhanced seating comfort, creating an environment conducive to rest or focused work. Both SkyBoss and Business passengers are served unlimited hot meals, ensuring that inflight dining feels complete rather than transactional.

Menus include Indian vegetarian meals, dal-based dishes, rice and curry combinations, alongside Vietnamese favourites such as Pho and Banh Mi. Beverage options like Vietnamese milk coffee and matcha latte round out the offering—small details that contribute to a more balanced journey.

Service designed for modern travel

A defining element of the experience is service. Vietjet’s cabin crew are known for their friendly, approachable style—attentive without being intrusive. The result is a calm in-flight atmosphere that allows passengers to settle in quickly, whether they want to rest, work, or simply disconnect.

Built for today’s travel needs

Baggage allowances reinforce Vietjet’s practical premium positioning. SkyBoss passengers receive up to 30 kg of checked baggage, while Business class offers 40 kg along with a golf set. For travellers carrying work equipment, extended-stay luggage, or leisure gear, this removes uncertainty and additional costs.

Premium, reconsidered

With SkyBoss fares starting at ₹24,400 and Business class from ₹27,200 one-way, inclusive of taxes, Vietjet positions premium flying as a strategic choice rather than a splurge. By bundling essential services into the fare, the airline offers cost clarity—an increasingly important factor for frequent travellers.

SkyBoss services operate on direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City. Business class is available on select direct routes between Delhi and Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.