Computer Science Engineering Student from Varanasi Bags Historic Rs 1.2 Crore Global Offer

Varanasi: In a significant achievement for the city’s technical talent, Himanshu Singh Rajput, a second-year Computer Science Engineering student, has secured a high-profile Pre-Placement Offer (PPO) from Google.

The compensation package, valued at approximately ₹1.2 Crore, marks one of the most notable placements for a student in the current session.

Himanshu, who is a native of Varanasi and is the son of Mr. Vinod Kaushik, has demonstrated exceptional skills in the field of software engineering and technology. His journey into the tech world began after he qualified the prestigious national-level JEE Advanced examination, securing a seat in an IIT, where he has since focused on advanced coding and system architecture.

"Securing such an offer while still in the early years of engineering is a reflection of dedication and high-level technical aptitude," noted an industry observer. "Himanshu's success highlights the immense potential within the country's top-tier engineering talent pool, especially among those who have proven their mettle in the IIT system."

While maintaining professional privacy regarding specific campus details, the news has been widely celebrated as a proud moment for Varanasi.

Himanshu is expected to join Google’s engineering division in Bangalore after completing his degree.