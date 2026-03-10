Consul General Pratik Mathur Leads India’s Cultural And Global South Outreach In Shanghai

India’s diplomatic and cultural engagement in East Asia gathered fresh momentum as the Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosted a series of initiatives bringing together diplomats, artists and members of the international community, reinforcing India’s outreach to the Global South while showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Led by Consul General of India in Shanghai Pratik Mathur, the engagements brought together members of the diplomatic corps, including the Consul General of Cuba Albert Pantón León, Consul General of Serbia Ninoslav Eric, and Consul General of Honduras Mariam Tavassoli Zea, along with representatives from the international community and their families.

The interaction reflected the spirit of collaboration among countries of the Global South, highlighting the importance of deeper engagement, shared aspirations and stronger partnerships among developing nations. The gathering underscored India’s continued diplomatic efforts to strengthen cooperation and dialogue with partner countries while advancing the principles of solidarity and mutual progress.

Alongside diplomatic interactions, the Consulate also hosted “Vasant Baithak,” a vibrant cultural evening celebrating the arrival of spring and the festive spirit of Holi and Basant, held on the eve of International Women’s Day. The event was organised by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai in association with the Chaiti Arts Foundation and attracted more than 200 attendees, including members of the diplomatic community, Indian diaspora and cultural enthusiasts.

The evening featured a rich showcase of Indian classical music and dance traditions. Young sitar prodigy Shubhodeep Sinha delivered an engaging performance accompanied by acclaimed percussionist Bivakar Choudhury on tabla, while innovative sarangi artist Pei Yinan presented interpretations blending Indian and Chinese musical traditions.

Classical dance added further vibrancy to the event, with Kuchipudi dancers Shravya Kumar Saravanakumar and Mahika Dasri presenting performances that highlighted the elegance and storytelling traditions of India’s classical dance forms.

The cultural evening demonstrated the growing role of artistic exchanges in strengthening people-to-people connections and cultural understanding between India and China. By bringing together artists from both countries and members of the diplomatic community, the initiative created a platform for cultural dialogue while celebrating India’s artistic traditions.