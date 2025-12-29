CoRover BharatGPT, Founder, Ankush Sabharwal Is Hailed As 'The One Billion Man'! | Image: Initiative Desk

𝐂𝐨𝐑𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫.𝐚𝐢: 𝐀𝐈 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 & 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐭!

The FICCI Young Leaders Summit 2025, held at Hotel Taj Lands End, brought together India's most influential young leaders, innovators, and thinkers to discuss the future of leadership, innovation, and youth-driven change. The summit was inaugurated by Mr Ashish Shelar, Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra; Mr Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI; and Mr Shashwat Goenka, Chair, FICCI Young Leaders Forum.

A Platform for Change

The summit featured a diverse range of speakers, including:

Industry Leaders: Mr Anandmayee Bajaj, Managing Partner, Bajaj Group; Mr Kunal Khambhati, Founder, District by Zomato; Mr Rishikesh SR, Founder, Rapido; Indraneel Chitale, Managing Partner at Chitale Bandhu; and Vasuki Punj, Founder of Frozen Fun Gelato

Celebrities: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, Wrestler Sangram Singh, and Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar

Politicians: Members of Parliament Mr Raghav Chadha, Mr Shrikant Eknath Shinde, and Mr Chandan Chauhan

The One Billion Man

As conversational AI agents created using CoRover's platform are used by more than a billion users, Ankush Sabharwal, Founder of BharatGPT & CoRover, has been hailed as the "One Billion Man" by Niraj Ruparel, Creative Technology Lead, WPP. This recognition highlights Sabharwal's contributions to making AI more inclusive and accessible.

Key Takeaways

The summit's sessions focused on:

Startup Policy and Governance: Discussions on creating a conducive ecosystem for startups to thrive

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Leadership: Exploring the role of AI in shaping leadership and decision-making

Sustainable Entrepreneurship: Strategies for businesses to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to the environment

Creative Economy Innovation: Fostering innovation and creativity in the economy

The summit featured insightful discussions and presentations by industry experts, including Smt. Sumedha Chakraborty, Country Head, Google Workspace & Gemini, India & South Asia; Smt. Shruti Bhatia, Head, AI Workforce, Microsoft, and Rishabh Shroff, among others.

The FICCI Young Leaders Summit 2025 served as a platform for young leaders to engage, inspire, and shape the future of India's growth story. With the launch of new FICCI Young Leaders state chapters in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, the summit marked a significant step in expanding FYL's presence and empowering young leaders across India's regional ecosystems.