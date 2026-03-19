Crafting Future-Ready Leaders: Inside SoGL’s Vision with Gautam Bambawale, Co-Chair, School of Global Leadership

What inspired the creation of the School of Global Leadership?



The School of Global Leadership (SoGL) was created in response to the growing complexity of the 21st century. Rapid technological change, interconnected global systems, and multi-layered public challenges require a new kind of leadership that combines strategic thinking with global awareness and institutional responsibility. SoGL was established by Bharatiya Engineering Science and Technology Innovation University (B.E.S.T. IU) together with India Foundation as its knowledge partner to address this gap. The goal is to prepare leaders who can understand complex systems, navigate global environments, and lead institutions with clarity of purpose and ethical grounding.

How is SoGL’s approach to leadership studies different from traditional management education?



Traditional management education is often centred on corporate leadership and business administration. SoGL takes a broader and more interdisciplinary view of leadership. Its model integrates public policy, governance, technology, global affairs, and institutional leadership, recognising that leaders today must operate across sectors such as government, business, civil society, and international institutions. The programme emphasises systems thinking, ethics, and applied learning rather than purely theoretical instruction. The curriculum is designed by practitioners and academics and delivered through a mix of classroom learning, immersive experiences, and real institutional case studies.



What does the PGP in Global Leadership offer students academically?



The Post Graduate Programme in Global Leadership (PGP-GL) is a one-year, full-time postgraduate diploma designed for professionals aspiring for larger leadership roles. Academically, the programme offers a multidisciplinary curriculum covering governance, policy, strategy, and global systems. It combines leadership labs, simulations, and reflective practice with applied projects and institutional case studies. Participants engage with practitioners and global experts, ensuring that the programme blends academic rigour with immersive learning and real-world leadership challenges.

How important is policy-making education in today’s world?



Policy-making education is increasingly central to leadership today because many of the most important challenges societies face are systemic. Issues such as technological disruption, economic transformation, climate transition, and geopolitical competition cannot be addressed through isolated organisational decisions. They require leaders who understand how institutions work and how policy frameworks shape outcomes. The PGP in Global Leadership therefore, places strong emphasis on governance, public systems, and policy design so that participants develop the ability to think beyond sectors and engage meaningfully with complex institutional environments.

Can you explain the significance of the global residency model?



The global residency model is one of the defining features of the programme. The PGP-GL follows a multi-continent structure with academic modules and field exposure across India, China, the UAE, the United States, and Europe, including Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Each residency exposes participants to different governance systems, economic models, and leadership cultures. This structure ensures that students do not simply study global leadership theoretically but experience it firsthand through direct engagement with institutions, policymakers, businesses, and scholars in different regions.

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Who is the ideal candidate for SoGL?



The PGP in Global Leadership is designed for professionals who are preparing to take on larger leadership roles across sectors such as governance, business, technology, public policy, academia, and civil society. Candidates must meet one of the following academic and professional criteria: A bachelor’s degree with some exposure to professional work experience, or A master’s degree in any discipline.

Beyond formal qualifications, the programme looks for individuals who demonstrate leadership potential, intellectual seriousness, and clarity of purpose. Applicants should show a strong interest in institutional impact, public systems, and global affairs, as well as the capacity to engage rigorously in an intensive, residency-based academic programme.

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How does SoGL balance academic rigour with practical application?

SoGL uses a blended learning model that combines rigorous academic frameworks with real-world application. Participants engage in immersive labs and applied projects, decision-making simulations, and case-based analysis of contemporary leadership challenges. Mentorship from senior practitioners and exposure to institutional case studies ensure that participants develop both analytical depth and the practical judgment required to lead organisations and public institutions effectively.

What role does ethics play in SoGL’s leadership framework?

Ethics is a central component of the programme’s leadership philosophy. The curriculum emphasises ethical judgment, responsibility, and public purpose, recognising that leadership decisions often shape institutions and societies for decades. By integrating ethical reflection with policy, governance, and strategic thinking, SoGL aims to prepare leaders who combine competence with integrity and long-term responsibility.

How does SoGL contribute to India’s higher education landscape?

SoGL contributes to India’s higher education ecosystem by introducing a dedicated institutional space for leadership education that bridges policy, governance, and global affairs. The programme reflects India’s growing role in global governance and aims to develop leaders who can operate confidently within international institutions while remaining grounded in India’s strategic and civilisational perspectives.