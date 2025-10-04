crash.club by C. Krishniah Chetty Group Sets Record with India’s Largest Lab-Grown Diamond Sale

Bengaluru, India | 2025 – Crash.club by the C. Krishniah Chetty Group has etched its name in history with the sale of India’s largest lab-grown diamond ever recorded—a 21.82-carat round brilliant diamond (VVS2 clarity, F colour) sold to a private client.

This milestone follows the brand’s own achievement in June 2024, when it sold a 20.06-carat emerald-cut lab-grown diamond, making Crash.club the only jewellery brand in India to break this record twice. Together, these two masterpieces are now celebrated as “The Legacy Duo”, reflecting modern craftsmanship, responsible luxury, and timeless design.

“We don’t follow the industry. We lead it,” said Mr Chaitanya V. Cotha, Executive Director of the C. Krishniah Chetty Group. “The Legacy Duo is not about the carat count alone; it’s about showing the world what happens when technology, trust, and heritage converge.”

India’s Largest Lab-Grown Diamonds Ever Sold B2C:

20.06 ct Emerald Cut – Architectural brilliance with the edge of modern royalty (June 2024)

21.82 ct Round Brilliant – Precision, purity, and perfect symmetry in motion (July 2025)

Each diamond is not just a gem but a statement—of transparency, sustainability, and the values that today’s collectors cherish.

A Heritage Brand with a Future Vision

With a legacy spanning over 155 years, the C. Krishniah Chetty Group is one of India’s most respected jewellery houses. Its new-age brand crash.club steps boldly into the future, merging tradition with innovation to reshape perceptions of lab-grown diamonds in India. The label offers heirloom-quality pieces that are crafted with purpose, appealing to a global clientele of bold, visionary collectors.

Luxury with Purpose