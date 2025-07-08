Crickex, a leading name in the sports betting and gaming industry, has proudly declared its new role as the official principal partner of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons for the highly anticipated Caribbean cricket season. This marks the emergence of a new energy and daring collaborations in the Caribbean cricket season 2025, and both parties will deliver a thrilling experience to cricket fans throughout the region.

The official announcement, made just days before the start of the Caribbean cricket season 2025, marks a significant milestone for both Crickex and the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The association is being billed as a ‘Partnership that Plays Bold’, whereby Crickex will now fly with the Falcons as they will now be featured at their slot at the tournament.

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to seeing the Crickex brand featured across the Falcons’ playing jersey, official platforms, match-day experiences, and fan engagement activities throughout the season.

About Crickex

Crickex has gained its reputation as a reliable and innovative platform in the field of the sports betting industry, focused on the fans of cricket in India and the whole of Asia. The most renowned sports-gaming zones in crickex include user-friendly interface design, ideal and secure findings, and a good variety of bets that make it an attractive meeting point for sports lovers who wish to access the latest news in addition to their role in interactive play.

It stands out through the responsibility of the company in the areas of gaming and community involvement, and this makes it a renowned company in management. As the official main partner of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Crickex is strengthening its international presence and increasing its bond with the global cricket fans.

About Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are the newest and most dynamic franchise in the Caribbean cricket season. Officially launched in 2024, both the club and the team play their home games at the legendary Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, and the team also has a winning lineup with both local and international athletes.