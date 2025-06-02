Crime Report: Allegations Against Bangladesh Bank Governor

In a stunning series of revelations, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H. Mansur stands accused of orchestrating a high-level conspiracy to sabotage leading mobile financial service provider Nagad in favour of rival company bKash, where he holds advisory influence due to his position as Chairman of BRAC Banks Board.

According to multiple credible sources, Governor Mansur has allegedly misused his regulatory powers and engaged in a pattern of unethical, potentially criminal activities, including bribery, abuse of authority, unlawful appointments, financial manipulation, and suppression of competing businesses.

The Alleged Plot to Destroy Nagad

Shortly after assuming office following the collapse of the Awami League government last year, Ahsan H. Mansur allegedly made it a priority to cripple Nagad, a rapidly growing digital payments platform. His personal ties to bKash have cast serious doubts on the objectivity of his actions.

Governor Mansur is reported to have launched a systematic attack on Nagadstarting with public criticism in the media and escalating to direct bureaucratic actions through Bangladesh Bank. Sources say his aim was to destabilise Nagad's operations and reputation, paving the way for bKash to dominate the market.

Bribery and Extortion Attempts

In an explosive claim, Nagad insiders revealed that the Governor's third wife approached the CEO, Md. Shafayet Alam in August last year, with a bribe demand of BDT 700 million in exchange for resolving all regulatory issues and normalising Nagads' standing with the central bank. The demand was refusedtriggering what sources describe as a wave of retaliatory regulatory pressure.

Criminal Activities Linked to Governor's Family

The Governor's daughter, Meherun Sara Mansur, is alleged to be involved in an illegal liquor business in Dhaka and Dubai. Law enforcement reportedly caught her in Bangladesh, but Governor Mansur facilitated her escape via the airport. Despite facing an ongoing criminal case, she continues to operate alcohol outlets in Dubai. Allegations also include prostitution rackets and hawala (illegal money transfer) operations linked to her business.

Several reports claim these illegal operations have expanded under the protection of her father's political and institutional power.

Illegal Administrator Appointment & Rigged Board Formation

In blatant violation of financial regulations, Governor Mansur unlawfully appointed an administrator to Nagad without following legal due process. The regulatory changes used as justification were not even gazetted at the timerendering them legally invalid.

He then restructured Nagad's board, strategically placing individuals with close ties to bKash, including KAS Murshid and Khondaker Sakhawat Ali, raising questions of collusion and conflict of interest.

Questionable Audit by bKash-Linked Firm

Under the guise of a forensic audit, Nagad's internal data was handed over to KPMG India, a firm with longstanding ties to both bKash CEO Kamal Quadir and the Governor. Notably, KPMG was the third-lowest bidder in the audit tender process, but still won the contractraising red flags of bid rigging and conspiracy.

The audit report, allegedly scripted before the review was completed, accused Nagad of a BDT 2,356 crore frauda claim contradicted by earlier official audits which found no irregularities.

Media Trials and Anti-Corruption Commission Raids

Following the manufactured audit, Bangladesh Bank reportedly launched a media smear campaign, followed by a staged Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) raid on Nagad's officeactions believed to be coordinated by Governor Mansur to damage Nagad's public image and investor confidence.

Suspension of Digital Banking License

On 23 August, Governor Mansur suspended Nagads' digital banking license, widely seen as a move to neutralise a competitor after bKash failed to secure its own license. Industry experts say this was a calculated step to undermine innovation and restrict consumer access to digital banking services.

Lavish Compensation for Crony Appointees

Despite being salaried government officers, Bangladesh Bank-appointed administrators allegedly drew millions in honorarium from Nagad. Documents show monthly payments of BDT 900,000 for the lead administrator and BDT 500,000 each for assistants, along with luxury vehicle use and inclusion of family members in company health insurance.

Board members were paid BDT 50,000 per meeting, often attending virtually, raising suspicions of financial misconduct and abuse of resources.

Official Letter Ignites Retaliation

In a bid to end the abuse, Fayez Ahmed Tayyab, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser of the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, formally wrote to the Governor recommending that Nagad be returned to postal department oversight. This triggered a smear campaign against Tayyab, with media attacks allegedly sponsored by a powerful MFS competitor.

Sources say Atiq Morshed, another key official, was made a scapegoat in a broader scheme to distract from Governor Mansur's actions and shift the narrative.

Ongoing Investigations

With growing media coverage and mounting evidence, calls are rising for a full-scale judicial investigation into the Governor's conduct, his family's financial dealings, and the misuse of regulatory power to favour private entities.