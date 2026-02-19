CritiCare Asia Hospitals Expands Robotic Orthopaedics Portfolio With Launch Of Smith+Nephew’s CORI System

Mumbai, February 18, 2026: CritiCare Asia Hospitals has introduced the CORI robotic system for joint replacement surgeries, adding a third robotic-assisted platform to its orthopaedic programme as the healthcare network marks 25 years of operations.

The hospital group, which operates four facilities across Andheri, Juhu, Malad and Kurla with a combined capacity of over 650 beds, said the addition is aimed at improving surgical precision and recovery outcomes for patients undergoing knee and hip replacements.

The system was inaugurated on February 15 by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, who noted that access to advanced medical technologies could help reduce discomfort and support faster rehabilitation for patients.

Hospital officials stated that the surgeon-controlled CORI platform enables real-time surgical planning and precise bone preparation, assisting doctors in accurate implant placement. According to the clinical team, such precision may contribute to improved joint function and shorter recovery timelines.

Under the leadership of founders Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and Dr. Masuuma Namjoshi, the group has been investing in technology-driven care across departments. With the latest addition, the network said it now offers three robotic platforms — Cuvis, Velys and CORI — allowing surgeons to choose systems based on individual patient requirements.

Dr. Deepak Namjoshi said the focus remains on combining surgical expertise with modern tools to enhance safety and outcomes, adding that continuous investment in innovation has been central to the hospital’s approach.

The orthopaedic programme is also being expanded beyond robotic-assisted knee procedures to include hip replacements, reflecting what the hospital described as a broader effort toward mobility restoration and long-term joint health.



Dr. Masuuma Namjoshi highlighted that chronic joint pain often affects both patients and their families, and stated that the goal is to make advanced treatment options more accessible within the city.

Medical professionals associated with the launch described the introduction of the third robotic system as a step toward strengthening precision-based orthopaedic care. They noted that earlier robotic platforms had shown encouraging results in knee replacement surgeries, and the expanded capability is expected to benefit a wider patient base.

With the new system in place, CritiCare Asia Hospitals aims to further integrate robotic technology into routine orthopaedic procedures, aligning with a growing trend toward minimally invasive and data-assisted surgeries in urban healthcare settings.