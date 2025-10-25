Crop Loans to Farmers at Zero Per Cent Interest Rate To Continue: CM Dr. Yadav In Cabinet Meeting

A meeting of the Cabinet was held at Mantralaya on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. The Cabinet approved continuation of the scheme for providing short-term crop loans to farmers at a zero percent interest rate through cooperative banks for the year 2025–26. The due date for the Kharif 2025 season has been fixed as March 28, 2026, and for the Rabi 2025–26 season as June 15, 2026.

Under this scheme, no interest will be charged on short-term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh given to farmers through Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS) if repayment is made by the prescribed due date for the Kharif or Rabi season. The state government will provide a 1.5% general interest subsidy for all farmers and an additional 4% incentive interest subsidy to those who repay their loans on time. A target of Rs 23,000 crore has been set for disbursement in the current year.

Approval of SDG Evaluation Scheme

The Cabinet has approved “SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) Evaluation Scheme” for implementation of sustainable development goals in state for the next five years (2025–2030).

Under this scheme, localisation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of sustainable development goals will be ensured at the state, district and block levels. Districts will be ranked through a dashboard based on their performance against SDG indicators. Two top-performing districts will be awarded annually — Rs 1 crore for the first-ranked district and Rs 75 lakh for the second. The selected districts may use the award amount to improve any of the 17 SDGs as per their specific needs. Districts performing poorly will be supported through ongoing welfare schemes to bring them into the mainstream of development, contributing to overall state growth. The estimated expenditure of the scheme is Rs 19.10 crore (Rs 3.82 crore annually).

It is noteworthy that SDGs, also known as global goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as 17 international goals to be achieved by 2030, aiming to establish social, economic and environmental balance. In line with this, the “Viksit Madhya Pradesh @2047 Vision Document” presents a roadmap for state’s long-term development. The SDG Evaluation Scheme will serve as a foundation for building a “Developed Madhya Pradesh” and “Developed India.”

Approval for Upgradation of Bed Capacity and Creation of New Posts in Hospitals

The Cabinet approved upgradation of bed capacity and creation of new posts in district hospitals at Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Singrauli, Sheopur and Dindori. The bed capacity in these hospitals will be increased by 800 in total, with 810 new posts sanctioned 543 regular, 4 contractual and 263 through outsourcing agencies. An annual expenditure of Rs 39.50 crore has been approved for these posts.

As per the approval, the numbers of beds in district hospital Tikamgarh will increase from 300 to 500, Neemuch from 200 to 400, Singrauli from 200 to 400, Sheopur from 200 to 300, and Dindori from 100 to 200 beds.

Establishment of Malthoun Junior Division Civil Court and Creation of New Posts

The Cabinet approved creation of a new post of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Malthoun Tehsil of Judicial District Sagar, along with six subordinate posts in Class III and IV categories, creating a total of seven new posts.

Decision on Reserved Price of Land for Disposal