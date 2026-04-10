D Y Patil International School Worli Hosts IB Global Leadership, Reinforces Its Role in Shaping the Future of Learning

Mumbai: D Y Patil International School Worli recently hosted a landmark co-creation session in collaboration with the International Baccalaureate (IB), bringing together global leadership, 12 IB officials, and Heads and Coordinators from nine IB schools across Mumbai. Titled “Shaping the Future of Hybrid Learning,” the session moved beyond conventional discussions on educational formats to explore a more fundamental question: how schools can meaningfully prepare students to think independently and continue learning in a rapidly evolving world.

The session was attended by Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the IB, along with Mahesh Balakrishnan, Senior Manager for Business Development (India & Nepal), highlighting India’s growing influence in global education dialogue. Designed as a co-creation platform rather than a top-down policy discussion, the session enabled educators to collaboratively examine how hybrid learning, when implemented with intention, can foster self-directed learners, students equipped to manage their own learning, navigate uncertainty, and adapt beyond the structure of traditional classrooms.

A key takeaway from the discussions was the evolving purpose of hybrid learning. Participants agreed that its true value lies not in the integration of online and offline modes, but in its ability to develop the critical skill of “learning how to learn.” This approach reflects the changing expectations of higher education and the workplace, where independence, adaptability, and continuous learning are essential. The dialogue also underscored the importance of building trust with families, ensuring equity and access, and designing learning environments that actively engage students as participants in their own educational journey.

The significance of the session was further reinforced by the recognition extended to the host institution. Reflecting on the co-creation process, Heinonen noted that the manner in which the session was facilitated at D Y Patil International School Worli should be replicated across schools worldwide, describing it as a model for collaborative educational innovation. Ms. Kinnari Shah, Principal of the school, encouraged educators and parents to remain open-minded and to embrace technology as an integral part of this evolving learning landscape.

Advertisement

Commenting on the occasion, Spokesperson said, “Education today must move beyond delivering knowledge to developing thinkers. Hosting the IB’s global leadership at our campus is not just an honour, it is a responsibility. We believe schools must create environments where students learn how to learn, question, adapt, and grow independently. That is the future we are committed to shaping.”

As Mumbai continues to strengthen its position as a hub for international education, the session marks an important step in reimagining how learning is designed and delivered. It highlights a broader shift, from schools that focus primarily on curriculum delivery to institutions that actively shape the future of education itself, with students at the centre of that transformation.

Advertisement