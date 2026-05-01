D2C Nutrition Brand Beast Life Launches World’s First Clinically Studied Nano Creatine ‘Creatine Nano 400’

New Delhi: Gurgaon-based D2C nutrition brand Beast Life, one of India’s fastest-growing fitness and nutrition brands, has introduced “Creatine Nano 400,” a breakthrough innovation in the sports supplement category that marks the first major upgrade in creatine formulation in over 30 years.

This launch breaks the long-standing trend of India merely adopting Western innovations in nutrition supplements, positioning the country as a creator of global innovation from home.

Founded in 2024 by well-known fitness influencer Gaurav Taneja and former Mamaearth executive Raj Vikram Gupta, BeastLife is a new-age Indian fitness brand focused on making high-quality sports nutrition accessible to a wide consumer base.

The company operates primarily as a digital-first platform, offering a range of products including protein supplements, creatine, mass gainers, and multivitamins, catering to fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and health-conscious consumers.

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Recently, the company also raised ₹20 crore in funding to accelerate product innovation, strengthen research and development, and support its aggressive expansion plans across India and global markets.

With its current ARR at ₹150 crore, Beast Life is now targeting an ambitious ₹500 crore ARR within the next three years, driven by new product innovation, category leadership, and deeper market penetration.

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Creatine Nano 400 is built on CreaUltra 400 and HPM Technology, making it the world’s first clinically studied nano-engineered creatine. Since creatine first entered the supplement market in 1993, the formula has largely remained unchanged across brands globally. Beast Life’s latest launch introduces a structural upgrade to the compound itself—making it smaller, faster absorbing, and significantly more effective.

Unlike standard creatine, which is often associated with chalky texture, residue, bloating, and slower absorption, Creatine Nano 400 delivers ultra-fine nano particles that dissolve completely in water, offer 2X faster absorption, 2X finer particles, improved muscle uptake, and zero gut discomfort.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Gaurav Taneja, founder of BeastLife said: "Creatine has remained unchanged for more than three decades. The industry kept selling the same formula in different packaging, but there was no real innovation. With Creatine Nano 400, we are introducing the first true upgrade in this category. This is not a new flavour or pack size—it is a complete transformation of the product itself. Our recent funding will further help us accelerate innovation and scale globally."

The company believes this launch will play a major role in achieving its long-term growth targets and strengthening its leadership position in India’s rapidly expanding fitness and wellness market.

Creatine Nano 400 also addresses key user concerns like poor absorption and digestive discomfort. Its ultra-fine nano particles dissolve completely in water, absorb faster into the bloodstream, and deliver more creatine to the muscles with less waste.

Designed to be gut-friendly, the product ensures no bloating, no residue, and no compromise, making it suitable not just for athletes and gym enthusiasts, but also for everyday wellness consumers.

As the first Indian brand to engineer creatine at the nano level with clinical backing, Beast Life aims to take this innovation beyond India and establish itself as a global leader in sports nutrition innovation.