When it comes to oral hygiene, consumers often seek a toothpaste that is both effective and gentle. A 2023 in vitro study by KLE Institute of Dental Sciences sheds light on the abrasiveness of popular toothpastes: Colgate, Glister, and Dant Kanti. While abrasiveness is essential for removing stains and plaque, excessive abrasivity can wear down tooth enamel, leading to sensitivity and long-term damage.

The study tested 42 human anterior teeth and found that Glister was the least abrasive, followed by Dant Kanti, with Colgate being the most abrasive. What contributes to this difference? The base formulation. Dant Kanti uses calcium carbonate, a naturally mild abrasive, whereas Colgate contains hydrated silica, a more aggressive agent.

While Glister emerged as the gentlest, Dant Kanti struck a crucial balance. It provided effective cleaning without significant enamel erosion, making it a safer option for daily use. Notably, the study found a statistically significant increase in surface abrasion only in the Colgate and Dant Kanti groups, with Glister showing negligible change.

Interestingly, Dant Kanti's abrasivity profile aligns with its natural identity. With 38–42% calcium carbonate content and no harsh chemical additives, it remains aligned with Ayurvedic principles while catering to modern oral hygiene standards. The study also highlighted that Dant Kanti’s RDA (Relative Dentin Abrasivity) likely remains within the acceptable range, though exact values are not published.

This scientific backing gives consumers confidence in choosing Dant Kanti—not just for its herbal credentials but for its balanced mechanical action. Its cleaning efficacy, bolstered by natural oils and herbal extracts, offers a holistic oral care experience without risking long-term damage.