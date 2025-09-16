David Abikzir Launches Museigen to Build India’s Sovereign AI for Defence and Critical Infrastructure

India, 10TH September, 2025: Museigen, a deep-tech company developing sovereign-grade quantum-enhanced artificial intelligence for defence, aerospace, and critical infrastructure, has been launched by David Abikzir, who will serve as Co-founder and Chairman. With this move, Abikzir, one of the most experienced names in India’s private equity and technology ecosystem, has transitioned from institutional investment to the forefront of mission-critical AI innovation.

In the age of accelerating complexity, mission-critical enterprises face a paradox: drowning in data yet starved of decisive intelligence. This crisis of scale leaves lives and sovereignty exposed when systems built for thousands of events collapse under millions. Museigen was founded to close that gap, to save lives and safeguard nations by turning overwhelming information into decisive action. At its core is Merlin Cortex, a proprietary cognitive engine built for quantum-enhanced decision intelligence. Built to process massive data streams, orchestrate across fragmented domains, and enable autonomous decisions at operational speed, it does so while consuming a fraction of the energy of legacy AI.

Delivering measurable gains today and scaling toward true quantum advantage, Merlin is a mission brain built for crisis, securing lives and sovereignty through intelligence at the speed of action.

Abikzir highlighted the crisis of scale, saying, “Modern conflicts are decided by speed of understanding and action, and the system that turns overwhelming data into real-time decisions will be indispensable.”

True to its sovereign approach, Museigen is being developed under a "Make in India" philosophy, maximizing trust, provenance and time to deployment for sensitive domains. At the same time, the platform is being built for interoperability and modularity, important features that will enable Museigen to expand beyond India to allied markets and global critical infrastructure ecosystems.

Throughout his career, Abikzir has held different leadership roles as Chief Executive, director and board member over the years at startups, listed companies and billion-dollar funds alike. His time at Axiscades Technologies, the premier listed ER&D player in aerospace and defence, is quite remarkable, he was able to scale Axiscades from merely $16 million to close to $700 million in the middle of a valuation crisis, called at the time the quickest growth ever seen in operational discipline, and it is still cited to this day.