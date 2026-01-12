Dayananda Sagar University’s 1st Satellite DSAT-1 Set to Take Flight on PSLV-C62 Via Dhruva Space’s Polar Access-1

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based Dayananda Sagar University (DSU) is set to launch DSAT-1, a student-led satellite mission, aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C62, enabled end-to-end by Dhruva Space under its Polaris Access-1 (PA-1) launch enablement programme.

Developed with the Atal Innovation Center–Dayananda Sagar University (AIC-DSU) — established in partnership with NITI Aayog through a Rs. 10.00 crore grant — DSAT-1 delivers store-and-forward message relay capability over amateur radio frequency bands. During satellite passes, short text messages will be uplinked from DSU’s on-campus ground station, established and commissioned by Dhruva Space, securely stored onboard the satellite, and relayed during subsequent passes. This enables resilient, low-bandwidth communications under real orbital and operational conditions.

The satellite is built on Dhruva Space’s 0.5U P-DoT platform, which was Space-qualified during the company’s Thybolt mission in 2022, and will be deployed in orbit using Dhruva Space’s flight-proven DSOD-1U separation system. Preparation for launch has followed industry-grade workflows, including subsystem verification, interface testing, integration rehearsals, and mission readiness reviews.

As part of Dhruva Space’s ASTRA (Accelerated Space Technology Readiness & Access) Academia Programme and Polaris Access-1, Dhruva Space has delivered a full-stack mission capability for DSAT-1 — covering satellite platform, launch integration and deployment, and ground segment enablement. This includes establishing a licensed VHF/UHF ground station on the DSU campus and supporting the student team through pass prediction, communications rehearsals, telemetry decoding tests, and end-to-end operational simulations.

Ahead of the launch, Dr. Hemachandra Sagar, Chancellor, Dayananda Sagar University (DSU), comments, “We are immensely proud of our students and faculty whose dedication has brought DSAT-1 from concept to the threshold of orbit. This mission exemplifies hands-on learning and innovation in action, and we are grateful to ISRO for providing the launch platform and to Dhruva Space for enabling the end-to-end mission architecture. DSAT-1 stands as a testament to Karnataka’s forward-looking Space Policy 2024 - 2029, demonstrating how State-level initiatives can foster local expertise, institutional capability, and global-standard satellite missions.”

Dr. D Premachandra Sagar, Pro-Chancellor, Dayananda Sagar University, said: “DSAT-1 is more than a student satellite — it is a foundational brick in India’s emerging Space ecosystem. By leveraging the Space-qualified P-DoT platform, DSOD-1U separation system, and sovereign ground-station infrastructure at the DSU campus, Dhruva Space has provided mission-grade access to orbit, enabling students to operate a real satellite. Missions like DSAT-1 build hands-on expertise, strengthen institutional capability, and contribute to India’s long-term goal of a robust, self-reliant Space infrastructure that underpins national development."

“Following the launch, DSU students will independently manage mission operations from the university’s ground station. Data generated during the mission will support DSU’s ongoing work in satellite communications, mission operations, and applied Space engineering education — building sustained, in-house Space Tech capability at the university. Dayananda Sagar University (DSU), Bengaluru, is now a hub for applied space technology, academia–government collaboration, and nation-building efforts”, according to Prof R Janardhan, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dayananda Sagar University.

