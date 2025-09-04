Decisive Zone Managing Partner Manan Shaikh Shares His Insights About Burnout And How He Fights It

Entrepreneurial burnout happens with little to no warning. It begins when decisions start to blur, having no signs of satisfaction and contentment. A good number of business owners equate their value to immense profitability or, say, million- or billion-dollar consortiums, yet forget that going nonstop breeds failure in the long run. Unfortunately, no one is spared, not even the seasoned and highly respected visionaries.

Yes, even Decisive Zone Managing Partner Manan Shaikh. Formerly, he did not want to stop; success for him meant working day in and day out—just hustle endlessly to build his empire. For a time, it was beneficial, reaping the fruits of his labor fast. Then he started feeling exhausted and severely fatigued. This was when he recognized that something was amiss. Therefore, he wasted no second and acted accordingly before things got worse.

More than anything else, now he recognizes his physiological necessity—that his physical body must pause. “I dedicate a quiet moment for me every week. There's actually no specific timeframe allotted. It depends on the demands, so it could be half a day, a few hours, or, if I am lucky, probably even the whole day. Basically, no meeting requests, calls, interviews, etc. This provides a window to assess my next direction clearly,” Manan explains. As Managing Partner of Decisive Zone, he uses this to study expansion opportunities, prospective profitable partnerships, and, most importantly, to examine his human needs and wants.