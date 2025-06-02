Deel vs Remote Comparison: Choosing the Right Global Employment Platform in 2025

Updated 2 June 2025 at 17:56 IST
Selecting the right global employment platform is a strategic decision that directly impacts business growth and international expansion success. In this article, we conduct an in-depth comparison of Deel and Remote—two leading Employer of Record services that eliminate the complexities of hiring internationally without establishing foreign entities.
Our team, specializing in independent research of global workforce solutions, provides expert analysis of these platforms' capabilities, coverage, pricing, and performance. Explore our detailed comparison to determine which solution better aligns with your specific business requirements and global hiring objectives.
Remote is a global HR solution that allows organizations to hire employees globally and manage remote teams without establishing foreign entities. Remote differentiates itself through its own infrastructure, directly controlling owned legal entities in all countries where it operates rather than relying on third-party providers. The platform was founded in 2019 by former GitLab executives and serves as an Employer of Record (EOR) in 100+ countries.
Remote focuses on stronger compliance control for all aspects of human capital management including locally compliant contracts, global compliance, international payroll, employee benefits, taxes, and performance management. The platform features applicant tracking systems integration and an intuitive user interface that simplifies global operations.
Remote's approach prioritizes reliable compliance and intellectual property protection through its proprietary IP Guard feature. This makes Remote particularly well-suited for technology companies operating in emerging markets. The platform offers comprehensive services for employee benefits administration tailored to local laws and integrates with accounting platforms to create a unified employment experience. Remote's customer success team provides ongoing support to ensure operational efficiency across all locations.
Deel is a global HR solution that enables efficient global workforce management by helping businesses hire, pay, and manage remote workers without establishing local entities. Deel handles all aspects of international payroll, local employment laws, employee benefits, and human capital management. The platform was founded in 2019 and serves as an Employer of Record (EOR) in 150+ countries.
Deel offers an intuitive user interface that streamlines operational efficiency throughout the entire employment lifecycle from locally compliant contracts to termination. Deel's subscription-based pricing model supports both contractor management and full-time employment solutions with specialized features for managing payroll across 27 currencies, cryptocurrency payments, and Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) management.
The platform delivers comprehensive services for global operations by leveraging both owned legal entities and partner networks, focusing on recruitment management and performance management. With ISO certifications ensuring reliable compliance, the platform facilitates efficient management of remote teams across all operations. This combination of extensive reach in emerging markets, technological integration with accounting platforms, and compliance capabilities makes Deel well-suited for businesses seeking to reduce administrative tasks while expanding their international workforce.
Businesses that would benefit most from using Deel are those seeking efficient global workforce management solutions with broader global coverage for their international hiring needs. Here are the business types that would gain the most value from Deel's comprehensive services:
Businesses that would benefit most from using Remote are those prioritizing stronger compliance control, intellectual property protection, and efficient global workforce management in their international expansion. Here are the business types that would gain the most value from Remote's comprehensive services:
The benefits of using Deel include extensive global coverage, rapid international time-to-hire, flexible contractor and employee management, advanced global payroll capabilities, specialized ESOP support, enterprise-grade security compliance, extensive integration with accounting platforms, advanced expense management, and comprehensive mobile experience for remote teams. The key benefits of using Deel for global operations are listed below.
The benefits of using Remote include direct ownership of all legal entities, superior intellectual property protection, transparent subscription-based pricing model, enhanced compliance management control, comprehensive employee benefits localization, simplified international payroll, significant cost savings for global operations, streamlined contractor conversion process, and an extensive human capital management toolkit. The key benefits of using Remote for managing remote teams are listed below.
Deel offers straightforward pricing designed for businesses of different sizes and hiring needs:
Contractor Management Plan — $49 per contractor per month
Employer of Record (EOR) Plan — $599 per employee per month
Global Payroll — Custom pricing based on requirements
U.S. PEO — Custom pricing based on requirements
Deel's pricing includes most standard services with transparent fee structures, though some specialized services may incur additional costs. Volume discounts are available for businesses with larger international workforces or rapid scaling plans.
Remote offers transparent, flat-rate pricing designed to provide predictability for businesses expanding internationally:
Contractor Management Plan — $29 per contractor per month
Employer of Record (EOR) Plan — $599 per employee per month
Global Payroll — Custom pricing based on requirements
Special Programs — Discounted pricing for eligible organizations
Remote's pricing structure emphasizes transparency with no hidden fees, upfront deposits (except in rare high-risk circumstances), or percentage-based markups. Volume discounts and special pricing programs are available for businesses with specific needs or qualifying characteristics.
Remote Coverage: Remote provides owned-entity employment solutions across 100+ countries, with comprehensive compliance support in each jurisdiction.
Deel Coverage: Deel provides comprehensive employment solutions across 150+ countries, with particularly strong coverage in the Asia-Pacific region.
When choosing between Deel and Remote for efficient global workforce management, consider these key factors that align with your specific business requirements:
Choose Remote if:
Choose Deel if:
To get started with Remote, follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the book a demo page. Go to Remote's official website and request a demo to learn about the platform's capabilities.
Step 2: Schedule your personalized consultation. Select a convenient time to speak with a Remote specialist who can explain how the platform works for your specific needs.
Step 3: Discuss your global employment requirements. Share your international hiring plans, timeline, and specific country requirements to receive tailored guidance.
Step 4: Receive your customized proposal. Based on your needs, Remote will provide a clear proposal outlining services and pricing with full transparency.
Step 5: Complete the onboarding process. Once you've decided to proceed, Remote's team will guide you through the simple onboarding process to set up your account.
Step 6: Start hiring internationally. With your account active, begin onboarding international employees or contractors through Remote's straightforward platform, with support available throughout the process.
To get started with Deel, follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the book a demo page. Go to Deel's official demo booking page from their website to get started with the platform.
Step 2: Schedule your personalized demo. Select a convenient time slot that works for your team to learn about the platform's capabilities in detail.
Step 3: Consult with a dedicated account manager. A dedicated account manager will reach out to personally discuss your business's specific needs, understand your global hiring goals, and help guide you in the right direction.
Step 4: Receive a customized offer. Based on your consultation, your account manager will create a tailored offer that addresses your unique requirements, often with special rates that best fit your business model.
Step 5: Complete account setup. Once you're satisfied with the offer, your account manager will help you complete the setup process, including company verification and initial account configuration.
Step 6: Start onboarding your team. With your account established, you can immediately begin the process of hiring contractors or employees in any of Deel's supported countries with personalized guidance every step of the way.
Published 2 June 2025 at 17:56 IST