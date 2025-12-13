Deepak Lamba Launches ImaginatioNxt, India’s First Next-Gen B2B IP Creation Company; Debuts with Marquee Platform TBIS Sharjah, Announces Flagship Technology Festival For May 2026

India’s first next-generation B2B IP creation company, ImaginatioNxt Pvt. Ltd., has been launched by media industry veteran Deepak Lamba, marking a significant new step in the evolution of India’s global platform-building ambitions. Lamba, who has earlier led and scaled influential businesses in the media sector, including at the Times of India Group and Bloomberg UTV, has turned his focus to creating world-class, future-ready IPs across four key sectors: technology, sustainability, health & wellness, and interiors.

The company debuted with its marquee pilot platform, the Tile & Bath Industry Show (TBIS), held from December 9 to 11 at Expo Centre Sharjah in the UAE. The event brought together 30 of India’s leading tile and bathware manufacturers and over 200 international buyers from the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Spread across more than 8,000 square meters of displays, TBIS showcased India’s rising stature in the global ceramic ecosystem, where the country is already the world’s second-largest tile exporter. Industry projections indicate India’s ceramic exports will cross USD 4 billion, while the global market is expected to approach USD 300 billion by 2030.

Lamba noted that TBIS was conceived as a strategic bridge between India’s manufacturing excellence and global demand. “For India to lead global dialogues, we must build platforms that are world-class, future-ready and born from India’s insight and ambition. ImaginatioNxt is my commitment to building long-term IPs that shape industries, inspire leadership and elevate India’s voice on the global stage,” he said.

Following its successful debut, TBIS will expand into multiple geographies and verticals in 2026.

Building on this momentum, ImaginatioNxt has also announced its second major IP called ImagiNxt 2026, a flagship future technology and innovation festival scheduled for May 20–22, 2026, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The platform aims to become a pre-eminent hub for frontier technologies across AI, deep tech, sustainability, mobility, engineering and creativity. The festival will feature global and domestic speakers, advanced B2B networking formats, founder–investor programmes and immersive future-tech experience zones, with government and industry partnerships to be announced in phases.

