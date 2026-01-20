Delhi Doctors Raise Red Flag On Indoor Air Pollution, Call It a Growing Health Emergency

New Delhi: As Delhi continues to battle hazardous air quality, the focus is slowly shifting from what citizens breathe outdoors to what they inhale indoors. This concern took centre stage at an exclusive doctors’ interaction held at The Oberoi, New Delhi, where over 100 of the city’s leading doctors and medical specialists came together to discuss the serious health risks posed by indoor air pollution.

The closed-door session, hosted by DP Purifier in collaboration with Heal Foundation, brought doctors, health experts and scientists onto one platform to address the growing impact of polluted indoor air in hospitals, ICUs, OPDs, clinics and other high-footfall healthcare zones. Medical professionals warned that poor indoor air quality is increasingly contributing to higher infection rates, delayed patient recovery and a rise in respiratory and immunity-related complications.

Doctors at the meet pointed out that while outdoor pollution often dominates public debate, patients and healthcare workers spend most of their time indoors—making indoor air quality a critical but overlooked public health issue. Several experts stressed that clean indoor air must be viewed as a preventive healthcare measure, especially in medical environments where vulnerable patients are at higher risk.

A key highlight of the evening was an interactive session by German air scientist Mr. Jaseeb, who explained the science behind indoor air pollutants and why conventional floor-standing air purifiers often fail in busy healthcare settings. He highlighted how ceiling-mounted air purification systems offer better air circulation and coverage, particularly in critical zones like ICUs and OPDs.

Advertisement

“In healthcare environments, clean air directly impacts infection control and patient safety. It is not optional anymore,” Mr. Jaseeb said, sharing global examples of installations across hospitals, clinics and schools.

Adding clinical perspective, Dr. Tanya Sharma spoke about the rising incidence of allergies, sinus infections and respiratory ailments linked to prolonged exposure to polluted indoor air. Dr. S.K. Poddar highlighted increasing cases of asthma, COPD and reduced immunity across age groups, especially among children and the elderly.

Advertisement

Sakshi Hasija, Marketing Director, DP Purifier, said the session was aimed at encouraging meaningful dialogue with the medical community. “Doctors are seeing the impact of pollution every day. Our goal is to support healthcare spaces with practical clean-air solutions that can help reduce infection risks,” she said.

The evening concluded with a soulful musical performance curated for the doctors, offering a relaxed close to an otherwise intense and thought-provoking discussion on health, clean air and shared responsibility.

Brief about Organiser

German-engineered DP Purifier air purification solution is a practical solution for combating pollution. Certified by the University of Berlin, the DP Purifier lamp features HEPA 14 filtration, capable of removing 99.995% of ultra-fine pollutants, including PM0.1 particles, smoke, allergens, and pathogens. With an airflow capacity of up to 880 cubic meters per hour, it is designed for large residential and commercial spaces. Its unique lamp format combines ambient lighting with air purification, blending aesthetics, performance, and health benefits. With its official launch in India, DP Purifier aims to provide world-class clean air solutions to Indian homes, healthcare institutions, and organizations, setting new benchmarks for indoor air quality and creating future-ready environments.

For more details, refer to the website: https://dp-purifier.com/en/