Delhi-NCR’s Luxury Housing Market Now On Par With Global Standards: Krisumi Chairman

In an exclusive interview, Mr Ashok Kapur, Chairman of Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation, shared his valuable insights on the real estate scenario in the country, particularly in Delhi NCR.

1. Over the last few years, how have luxury homebuyers’ preferences evolved in Delhi-NCR, especially among millennials and Gen Z?

Over the last few years, the preferences of luxury homebuyers in Delhi-NCR—particularly millennials and Gen Z have shifted significantly towards spacious, well-designed homes that offer a distinctive lifestyle and world-class amenities. Buyers are no longer looking solely at square footage; they value holistic living experiences that combine comfort, aesthetics, and functionality. Features such as landscaped gardens, rooftop decks, exclusive clubhouses, fitness centres, and entertainment lounges have become key decision drivers.

This evolution is fuelled by rising disposable incomes, greater exposure to global design trends, and a growing emphasis on wellness and sustainability. According to a recent ANAROCK report, housing prices in Delhi-NCR rose 24% on a year-on-year basis in the September quarter, reflecting strong demand from both domestic buyers and NRIs who are prioritising homes with exclusive amenities, long-term value, and superior construction quality.

For millennials and Gen Z, lifestyle alignment and long-term value are crucial. They prefer developments that offer not just luxury, but also sustainability, smart design, and a sense of community. Developers now need to blend modern design sensibilities with world-class amenities, creating homes that are both aspirational and future-ready.

2. Do you believe luxury housing in NCR can compete with international markets in terms of value and lifestyle experience?

The luxury housing market in Delhi-NCR has seen remarkable growth in recent years, driven by buyers who are increasingly seeking more than just space. They want homes that offer an elevated lifestyle and world-class amenities. Nowadays, premium developments feature thoughtfully designed landscapes, exclusive clubhouses, entertainment areas and state-of-the-art fitness centres providing an experience on par with international standards.

Projects like Waterfall Residences, Waterfall Suites, Waterside Residences, and Waterfall Suites-II exemplify this trend, seamlessly blending global design principles—such as Japanese minimalism and aesthetics—with local needs and preferences. This combination ensures not only high-quality construction but also a living environment that is aspirational, sustainable, and community-oriented.

With rising disposable incomes, strategic locations like Dwarka Expressway offering excellent connectivity, and strong interest from NRIs and HNWIs, Delhi-NCR’s luxury real estate is increasingly positioned to match global benchmarks in terms of both value and lifestyle experience.

3. What kind of next-generation amenities do you think will become standard in premium housing over the next 5–10 years?

Over the next 5–10 years, premium housing is expected to integrate next-generation amenities that combine luxury, technology, and sustainability. Smart home systems will become standard, enabling residents to control lighting, climate, security, and appliances seamlessly through apps or voice commands. Wellness-oriented features like yoga and meditation zones, spa facilities, and rooftop fitness terraces will gain prominence, reflecting the growing focus on health.

Sustainability will also drive amenity design, with solar-powered common areas, rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient lighting, EV charging stations, and advanced waste management systems becoming essential. Community-centric spaces-working lounges, multipurpose halls, and curated social areas will cater to modern lifestyles.

Going forward, future-ready luxury housing will offer not just comfort but a holistic living experience that integrates technology, wellness, and environmental responsibility.

4. How are real estate developers leveraging technology and innovation—whether in construction techniques, smart homes, or project management—to differentiate themselves in a competitive luxury housing market?

Real estate developers are increasingly embracing technology as a way to stay competitive in the premium housing market. On the construction side, developers are leveraging AI-driven project management tools, IoT-enabled monitoring, and digital twin technology to optimise resources, track progress in real time, and enhance on-site safety.

For residents, smart homes now feature intelligent climate control, energy-efficient lighting, advanced security systems, and IoT-enabled appliances, delivering a seamless, connected living experience. These innovations enhance comfort and convenience while promoting sustainability by reducing energy consumption and environmental impact.