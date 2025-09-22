Delius Pharma Rockets 672.50% in Q1, Sets Sights on ₹350 Crore Antibiotics Empire by FY25

Mumbai: Delius Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd has delivered a remarkable 672.50% year-on-year revenue jump in Q1 FY25, cementing its position as one of India’s fastest-rising players in the generics formulations space. The growth was fuelled by robust sales in its cephalosporin and ampicillin beta-lactam branded generics portfolio, rapid expansion in branded generics, and the launch of large-scale imports from China.

This strong financial performance was matched by a wave of high-profile leadership appointments. Industry veteran Sanjeev (ex-Apex Healthcare), celebrated for building the Zincovit brand, has joined to head Delius’ prescription-driven doctor engagement strategy. Jay (ex-Ranbaxy, Sanofi, GSK, Dr. Reddy’s, and Airtel) will oversee pan-India doctor relations, while Ajeet (ex-Glenmark, Ipca, Indoco) steps in with extensive operational expertise to boost efficiency.

In a major supply chain move, the company signed a landmark agreement with Chinese API giant Apeloa for 100 tons of 6-APA and ester supply, ensuring a steady supply of critical raw materials and enabling cost efficiencies.

Delius Group Chairman Digvijay Shrivastawa stated, “Our strategy is clear: capture the generics market from its very foundation. From distributors and hospitals to chemists and retail counters, we are strengthening every channel. This year, Delius will set a new benchmark in the critical antibiotics segment.”

With exports set to accelerate, the company is guiding for ₹280 crore in generics formulations turnover this year and is pushing towards ₹350 crore by FY25-end. Backed by a ₹70 crore bank-supported investment in a new beta and non-beta manufacturing plant, Delius is gearing up to scale both capacity and R&D, positioning itself as a serious contender in India’s pharma growth story.

Industry watchers note that with an aggressive growth strategy, expanded leadership, and a secured supply chain, Delius is not just keeping pace with established pharma giants; it’s aiming to overtake them.