Dental Implants are Easy, Safe & Long Lasting : Dr Tarun Giroti

Today we are in conversation with Leading Dentist, Endodontist & Implantologist Dr. Tarun Kumar Giroti, the founder and CEO at The Sterling Dental Clinic, Vasant Vihar , New Delhi established in the year 2001. An alumnus of KLE’s Dental College, Belgaum, is a masters in Endodontics and Conservative Dentistry. With 20 years of practice, he has been an extremely valuable member of various dental teams at Escorts Heart Institute, Sant ParmanandHospital and Apollo clinic doing ground-breaking work in the dental field.

Dr. Tarun, a highly decorated member of the dental fraternity is a Member of the Royal Society of Medicine. He is a most sought-after international speaker on various subjects and topics. He has many publications under his belt.

Dr. Tarun has taken up various advanced courses in USA, Japan, Israel and Sweden to ensure world class treatment for his patients. He treats every aspect of dentistry including Periodontics, Restorative, Prosthodontics, Pedodontics, Implantology and Oral Surgery. However, Endodontics is particularly closest to his heart. His positivity and affable chairside manners stem not only from his experience of over two decades but also his spirituality that motivates him to serve his patients with the best care possible. Dr. Tarun has only one primary goal for himself and his team— the patient’s utmost comfort.

His patients are not only from India but across the world. He is one of the most sought after Dentist by the Embassies and is on their panel. We tried to find out about Dental Implants and its various aspects from him -

Q. What exactly are dental implants?

A. Dental implants are artificial tooth roots made of titanium. They replace missing teeth by acting like a strong foundation over which a crown (artificial tooth) is placed. They look, feel, and function like natural teeth.

Q. Who is a good candidate for dental implants?

A. Anyone with a missing tooth or multiple missing teeth can be a candidate—provided they have healthy gums and adequate bone. Even people with controlled diabetes, blood pressure, or older age can often get implants after proper evaluation.

Q. Is the dental implant procedure painful?

A. The procedure is done under local anesthesia, so patients usually feel pressure but not pain. Most people say it is less uncomfortable than a tooth extraction. Mild soreness afterwards is normal and manageable with routine painkillers.

Q. How long does the whole process take?

A. It varies. A straightforward implant can be completed in 3–4 months (implant placement + healing + crown). Some cases need additional bone grafting, which may extend the timeline. In certain situations, dentists can also place “same-day implants.”

Q. Are dental implants safe?

A. Yes. Implants have been used worldwide for over 40 years and have a success rate of 95–97%. Titanium is extremely biocompatible, meaning the body accepts it very well.

Q. Why are implants better than traditional dentures or bridges?

A. - They don’t slip or move like dentures.

- They don’t damage neighboring teeth (unlike bridges).

- They last much longer, often many decades.

Q. . What is the cost of dental implants & why do they seem expensive?

A. The cost depends on the brand, technology, and your jawbone condition. Implants involve high-grade medical materials, advanced equipment, surgical expertise, and long-term durability. While the initial cost is higher, the long-term value is excellent because implants rarely need replacement.

Q. Can older people get implants?

A. Absolutely. Age is not a barrier,overall health is. We routinely place implants in people in their 60s, 70s, even 80s if their medical conditions are stable.

Q. What precautions does a patient need after getting an implant?

A. - Avoid hard foods for a few days.

- Maintain good oral hygiene.

- Take medications as prescribed.

- Go for follow-ups so the dentist can monitor healing.

Most people return to normal routines the next day.

Q. How long do dental implants last?

A. With good care, implants can last 20–30 years or even a lifetime. The crown on top may need replacement after 10–15 years depending on wear and tear.

Q. Are implants visible? Will others notice?

A. No. The final crown is matched to your natural tooth shape and color. Most people can’t tell the difference between an implant and a natural tooth.

Q. . Can smokers get implants?

A. Yes, but smokers have a slightly higher risk of slower healing or implant failure. Reducing or quitting smoking greatly improves the success rate.

Q. What are the risks or complications?

A. Like any medical procedure, there are small risks—such as infection, loosening, or failure to fuse with bone. But with proper planning and good oral care, complications are rare and manageable.

Q. What if someone has very little bone left?

A. Today we have solutions like bone grafting,sinus lifts and zygomatic implants. So even patients with severe bone loss can often receive implants.

Q. What lifestyle changes are needed after getting implants?