Directors’ Institute Proudly Celebrates 20 Distinguished Oxford Saïd Elumni Recognised With Its Association Through the International Corporate Directorship Programme

Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors has announced the recognition of 20 distinguished elumni from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, acknowledging their academic rigor, strategic depth, and demonstrated readiness for senior leadership and governance responsibilities.

The recognition highlights professionals who, through their Oxford Saïd journey, have displayed strong governance awareness, critical thinking, and the ability to apply global perspectives to complex organisational challenges. Selected elumni represent diverse sectors and geographies, reflecting the international scope and relevance of the programme.

More than a formal acknowledgment, this recognition marks Directors’ Institute’s alumni’s inclusion in a globally respected community of the Oxford Saïd elumni network. This combined collaboration strengthens their ability to contribute meaningfully at leadership and board levels, supporting organisations and institutions navigating growth, transformation, and governance complexity worldwide.

1. Mr Sanjoy Mukherjee

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Sanjoy Mukherjee has over three decades of experience across leading global technology organizations, including Oracle, SAP, and HCL, with a strong track record in enterprise sales, cloud and SaaS-led business models, strategic alliances, and ecosystem-led transformation. In his current role as Senior Director, Alliances & Channels at Oracle, he manages strategic partnerships across cloud and enterprise platforms, engaging with global system integrators, advisory firms, GCCs, and large enterprise clients. His work with multi-stakeholder environments, large enterprise clients, and regulated industries strengthens his perspective on governance, risk oversight, and sustainable strategic growth.

2. Mr Yazeed Allabad

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Yazeed Alabbad is a corporate strategy and business development leader with extensive experience working across multinational companies, sovereign entities, and technology ecosystems supporting regional transformation initiatives. Currently serving as Senior Manager – Corporate Business Development within Lenovo’s Global Strategy organization, he helps shape growth strategies aligned with national development priorities and emerging technologies. His understanding of multi-stakeholder environments and regulatory alignment contributes valuable perspective to board discussions on ecosystem governance, innovation accountability, and sustainable market expansion.

3. Mr Jasvinder Singh Mann

Rear Admiral Jasvinder Singh Mann brings 40+ years of experience across naval leadership, defence technology, and large-scale shipyard operations. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President (Retainership) and Head, Nauyaan Shipyard, he led the revival, restructuring, and strategic handover of major shipyard assets while managing regulatory, operational, and stakeholder complexities. His background in nuclear submarine programs, international defence collaboration, and industrial transformation supports disciplined governance, risk oversight, and long-term infrastructure planning at the board level.

4. Mr Vineet Yash

Vineet Yash has 20+ years of experience working with leading regulatory authorities, regional banks, and global financial institutions, building deep capability in regulatory policy, financial crime controls, and cross-border risk management. In his current role as a Multi-Faceted Global Financial Services and Governance Leader, he has managed complex regulatory relationships and designed frameworks aligned with global compliance standards. His background spanning both supervisory bodies and industry roles adds practical judgment in managing regulatory risk and strengthening institutional accountability.

5. Ms Ammu Sujatha

Ammu Sujatha has 24+ years of experience across education and corporate environments, focusing on people strategy, academic governance, and operational improvement. In her current role as Academic Head at Amity (AICE) Online Programmes, she manages multi-stakeholder academic systems and program delivery at scale. Her success in reducing attrition, strengthening training frameworks, and aligning institutional processes with standards reflects practical experience in workforce governance, stakeholder management, and structured organizational decision-making.

6. Ms Shilpa Mhatre

Shilpa Mhatre carries 28+ years of experience in the FMCG sector both in Indian and global markets, focusing on Innovations, Insights, Design Thinking, Strategy and Compliances. In her current role as an Independent Consultant advising on innovation and insights capability, she supports organizations in building structured innovation pipelines and market-led growth strategies. Her proficiency in Design Thinking, combined with astute consumer centricity and data-driven decision-making, enables her to bring a practical perspective to innovation oversight, market expansion, and long-term brand strategy.

7. Mr Arul Rajkumar

Arul Rajkumar brings 30+ years of experience in global IT operations, digital transformation, and enterprise technology management across multinational environments. Currently, he serves as an Independent Consultant on Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies, advising organisations on technology adoption, digital resilience, and future-ready IT frameworks. In his previous role as Senior Director at Ford Business Solutions, he led large-scale IT service delivery, cybersecurity programs, and vendor governance supporting a global workforce. His exposure to technology risk controls, cross-border operations, and large outsourcing engagements strengthens oversight in digital strategy, operational continuity, and enterprise risk management.

8. Ms Kavitha Siddada

Kavitha Siddada is a technology and transformation leader with 25+ years of experience driving large-scale digital modernization across global retail and energy organizations. In her current role as General Manager, IDT – Analysis Design and Transformation & Delivery Global Functions, she leads complex technology investments, global teams, and enterprise-wide innovation programs. Her experience managing high-value portfolios, scaling global capability centers, and embedding governance within digital initiatives supports disciplined decision-making and effective oversight of technology-led business transformation.

9. Mr Karan Kumar

Karan Kumar is a governance and cybersecurity professional with 25+ years of experience managing enterprise risk, compliance, and business continuity across global technology and telecom environments. In his current role as a Strategic Risk & Compliance Advisor, he works on strengthening risk frameworks, regulatory readiness, and crisis response capabilities. His experience handling multi-country compliance standards, leading recovery during critical system disruptions, and authoring practical risk management frameworks supports sound judgment in resilience planning and risk-focused decision-making.

10. Mr Rahul Vinod Rane

Rahul Rane has 13+ years of experience in the insurance and financial services sector across the UAE, focusing on client portfolio management, partnership development, and service operations. In his current role as Vice President at New Shield Insurance, he oversees multiple insurance lines, manages high-net-worth client portfolios, and leads insurer negotiations aligned with regulatory requirements. His exposure to regulated environments, risk-based client advisory, and multi-stakeholder coordination supports informed contributions to risk oversight, stakeholder accountability, and long-term strategic discussions at the board level.

11. Mr Sameer Bhatnagar

Sameer Bhatnagar’s professional path reflects over 25 years of hands-on leadership in corporate governance, compliance, legal oversight, enterprise / operational risk management, cybersecurity & business continuity planning within highly regulated sectors. He currently leads compliance, governance, legal, risk and secretarial functions as Chief Compliance & Governance Officer and General Counsel at ManipalCigna Health Insurance. His role in managing large-scale regulatory initiatives, merger-related processes, and multi-jurisdictional stakeholder engagement demonstrates steady oversight capabilities in dynamic, compliance-driven boardroom environments.

12. Mr Surendra Yellakini

Surendra Yellanki brings over 25 years of experience across global technology, delivery management, and digital transformation, spanning the US Federal, telecom, energy, and EdTech sectors. He currently serves as Executive Director at Canopy One Solutions Inc., where he leads federal presales strategy and supports multi-million-dollar contract wins within regulated government frameworks. His background in building IoT platforms, managing large portfolios, and aligning technology with business and regulatory requirements reflects practical oversight and strategic decision-making suited to evolving boardroom priorities.

13. Ms Liwia Wilz

Liwia Wilz has built over 17 years of experience in business systems analysis, software development, and process optimisation across multinational environments. She currently serves as a Business System Analyst at SONY Middle East and Africa, where she leads cross-functional system implementation and automation initiatives that improve operational efficiency. Her involvement in process standardisation and cross-border operations reflects practical insight into digital risk awareness and structured decision-making, supporting effective oversight of technology, operational risk, and governance priorities at the board level.

14. Mr Rajeev Shekhar

Rajeev Shekhar brings over 34 years of experience in pharmaceutical sales, international market expansion, and business leadership across domestic and African markets. He currently serves as AVP – International Business (Africa) at Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, where he oversees subsidiary operations, P&L management, and growth strategy across multiple countries. His experience in launching new divisions, managing cross-border operations, and aligning business growth with regulatory and market requirements supports informed oversight in globally expanding organisations.

15. Mr Suchindra Kanakanapalya

Suchindra Kanakanapalya has built over 20 years of experience across consulting, investment, and digital transformation environments in global markets. He currently serves as General Partner at Eagle10 Ventures, where he supports technology-led businesses and advises founders on governance, scalability, and commercial strategy. His exposure to venture investments, post-merger integrations, and cross-border business operations reflects practical understanding of capital stewardship, governance discipline, and long-term decision-making expected at the board-level.

16. Mr Bhoopal Gurunathan

Bhoopal Gurunathan brings extensive experience across enterprise technology, governance, and digital transformation within global consulting environments. He currently serves as Director and Ex Practice Lead at Cognizant Technology Solutions and also contributes as a Board Advisor, guiding organisations on service management, governance alignment, and digital innovation. His work in strengthening compliance standards, managing complex technology ecosystems, and introducing AI-enabled solutions reflects a structured approach to balancing innovation with governance responsibility in boardroom decision-making.

17. Mr Kalidasan Sethuraman

Kalidasan Sethuraman brings significant regional leadership experience in energy management and market expansion across diverse international environments. In his current role as Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Africa at LUMEL S.A. (Poland), he leads commercial strategy, customer engagement, and solution deployment across multiple jurisdictions. His familiarity with regulated utility environments and cross-border partnerships supports thoughtful input into board deliberations involving growth planning, operational risk awareness, and sustainable technology adoption.

18. Dr Muhammad Khan

Dr Muhammad Mujibullah Khan has over 25 years of experience leading large-scale agribusiness operations and advisory projects across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. Currently working as an International Agribusiness and Agri-Tech Expert and Certified Independent Director, he has overseen multi-country farming operations, export-oriented production systems, and regulatory compliance initiatives. His background in sustainability standards, cross-border supply chains, and agricultural risk evaluation adds practical value to board deliberations involving food security, operational resilience, and long-term sector planning.

19. Mr R Ganesh Sridar

R Ganesh Sridar brings over 30 years of global experience in enterprise technology, AI-led transformation, and large-scale managed services. In his current role as Assistant Vice President at Cognizant, he has played a key role in building and scaling multi-million-dollar deals using deal intelligence. His involvement in AI led programs, technology governance, operational risk management, and digital strategy enables practical contributions to board-level oversight of innovation, compliance, and long-term enterprise performance.

20. Mr Sunil Bhagat

Sunil Bhagat has nearly 25 years of experience across engineering, energy, and infrastructure sectors, currently serving as National Business Head at Air Control & Chemical Engineering Company (ACCEL). He has led nationwide operations, scaled business turnover significantly, and delivered more than 75 turnkey projects across industries. His exposure to EPC projects, public sector contracts, and energy-efficiency initiatives strengthens governance-level insight on compliance, project execution discipline, and long-term operational resilience.