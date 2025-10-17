Divya Taila by Patanjali – Ayurvedic Medicated Oil for Skin Health & Inflammation

The Patanjali Ayurved Divya Taila is an Ayurvedic medicated oil specially formulated using a blend of potent herbal oils intended for external use. It is widely used for skin inflammation, certain chronic skin conditions, and as a nourishing therapy for the skin.



Composition & Key Ingredients

Divya Taila is prepared with a combination of multiple herbs in a sesame (til) oil base. Some of its known key ingredients include:

• Withania somnifera (Ashwagandha)

• Hippophae rhamnoides (Seabuckthorn)

• Berberis aristata (Daruhaldi)

• Curcuma longa (Haldi / turmeric)

• Azadirachta indica (Neem)

• Sesame oil (base).

This blend is designed to combine the anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and skin-nourishing properties of the herbs with the smoothing and carrier effects of sesame oil.



Indications & Benefits

• Skin inflammation and local swelling: It is marketed for Sthanik Shoth (local inflammation) and general skin inflammations.

• Chronic skin conditions: It is claimed to be useful in conditions like psoriasis (a chronic inflammatory skin condition). In scientific studies, similar formulations have shown potential to reduce inflammation and skin lesions.

• Skin nourishment and healing: Due to herbs like turmeric and neem, it acts as a skin nourisher, helping heal damaged skin, soothe irritation, and promote recovery of skin texture.

• Complementary therapy: It may be used along with other external treatments or massage therapies to improve skin health and reduce chronic lesions.



Directions for Use

• It is meant for external use only.

• As directed by the physician or Ayurvedic practitioner.

• Typically, the oil is to be stored in a cool, dry, dark place, and the container must be closed after use.

• Shelf life is about 3 years from manufacturing.



Real-World Evidence & Study Support

Scientific research has studied similar Ayurvedic herbal oils for skin conditions such as psoriasis. A study on the oil formulation (referred to as Divya Taila or similar oil products) in murine (animal) models showed reduction in inflammatory markers, skin lesions, ear edema, and general skin histopathology. The oil was able to reduce inflammation and pathological changes in induced psoriatic lesions, supporting its traditional use in inflammatory skin diseases.

Why Users Trust It

• Natural herb-oil combination helps soothe and heal skin without harsh chemicals, making it suitable for people looking for gentler external treatments.

• Regular use in massage or local application can help reduce chronic skin inflammation, reduce swelling, and restore skin health.

• As a product from a well-known Ayurvedic brand, there is brand credibility and consistency in manufacturing.



Tips & Precautions

• Test a small patch of skin first to check for possible allergic or adverse reaction (since skin sensitivities vary).

• Avoid contact with open wounds or broken skin unless advised by a practitioner.

• Discontinue use if there is irritation or any adverse effect, and consult a practitioner.