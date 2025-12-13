Divya Yog Mandir Trust: A Pillar Of Transformation As PGS Regional Council Of Patanjali

Divya Yog Mandir Trust, the spiritual and administrative cornerstone of Patanjali Yogpeeth, continues to emerge as one of India’s most credible institutions dedicated to public health, rural upliftment, and sustainable agriculture. With its new role as a PGS (Participatory Guarantee System) Regional Council, the Trust has expanded its mission beyond yoga, Ayurveda, and education into the critical domain of organic certification and farmer empowerment. This shift not only strengthens Patanjali’s long-standing commitment to purity and sustainability but also places Divya Yog Mandir Trust at the forefront of India’s organic agriculture revolution.

PGS: A Democratic, Trust-Based System for Organic India

The Participatory Guarantee System is a people-centric, cost-effective certification model recognised by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare. Unlike expensive third-party certifications, PGS relies on local groups, transparency, and community participation. It empowers farmers to assess and verify organic practices collectively, ensuring authenticity and compliance.

As a PGS Regional Council, Divya Yog Mandir Trust now supervises, guides, and supports thousands of small and marginal farmers across rural India. The Council acts as a bridge between farmer groups, national certification bodies, and the organic market—ensuring trust, traceability, and quality.

Strengthening India’s Organic Agriculture Ecosystem

Under the leadership of Patanjali Yogpeeth, the Trust has built an infrastructure that supports farmers at every stage—from training in organic techniques to helping them secure better market opportunities. As a Regional Council, the Trust performs key functions such as:

Registration and training of Local Farmer Groups (LFGs)

Verification and inspection of organic farming practices

Certification under PGS-India Green & PGS-India Organic

Quality assurance and compliance monitoring

Market linkages and brand-building support

This structured ecosystem ensures that farmers receive genuine guidance instead of struggling with complicated bureaucratic requirements.

Capacity Building for Rural Growth

Divya Yog Mandir Trust has initiated multiple training programs across villages, focusing on:

Organic manure and natural composting

Zero-chemical pest management

Traditional seed preservation

Water-efficient farming practices

Climate-resilient agriculture

By educating farmers at the grassroots level, the Trust is nurturing a self-reliant rural network aligned with India’s vision of sustainable development.

A Commitment Rooted in Patanjali’s Vision of Pure Food

Patanjali has always advocated for Shuddhta (purity)—whether in Ayurveda, yoga, or food. The Trust’s role as a PGS Regional Council reinforces this vision by ensuring that consumers receive truly organic products while farmers receive fair opportunities.

This initiative also safeguards soil health, protects biodiversity, and encourages a return to ecological balance—values deeply embedded in India’s traditional agricultural heritage.

A Future of Organic Integrity and Rural Prosperity

As Divya Yog Mandir Trust steps into this impactful role, it symbolises a national shift toward ethical, eco-friendly, and farmer-centric agricultural systems. The Trust is not merely certifying organic produce; it is nurturing a movement that strengthens farmers, benefits consumers, and protects the environment.