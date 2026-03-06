dLife Disrupts Lifestyle Disease Management With ‘Reverse Or Refund’ Model For Type 2 Diabetes, PCOS & NAFLD

India’s chronic lifestyle disease management playbook has traditionally focused on lifelong management through medicines and medical procedures. Patients are advised to control their numbers, stay on medication, and accept metabolic conditions as permanent. So much so that Type 2 diabetes is labelled as a progressive disease, and diseases like NAFLD, PCOS are normalized – “Sabko hota hai” is the verdict.

At dLife, Founder & CEO Anup Singh and Chief Operating Officer Ira Sahay are openly challenging that assumption. Singh, an alumnus of IIT Roorkee, himself is a Type 2 Diabetic since 2011 and has not taken any medicines. Ms. Sahay reversed her own autoimmune disease – membranous nephropathy – entirely through dietary modifications, though she was told that six months down the line Kidney Transplant could happen. Five years later, and she is still living with her original kidneys and no medicines.

We Reverse, Or We Refund

Their position is clear in WELLNESS circles, it is DISRUPTIVE. Lifestyle-driven metabolic conditions, they argue, are often reversible when insulin resistance and nutritional triggers are addressed correctly. This belief has shaped dLife’s journey since its inception in 2014, when the platform began as India’s first structured low-carb communities tailored to Indian food habits, including vegetarian diets. And now, the Largest Low Carb Ecosystem in the world.

What sets the dLife model apart is the level of accountability Mr. Singh is willing to attach to outcomes. The company’s Reverse or Refund commitment is intentionally bold. In an industry where guarantees are rare, he has chosen to lean into the promise rather than dilute it. dLife is here to DISRUPT the Wellness sector, through the WE Reverse Or We Refund model, says Singh.

“Our view is simple,” Mr. Singh says. “If the root metabolic dysfunction is addressed and the protocol is followed sincerely, improvement should not be optional. It should be expected. And if we are confident in the science, we should be willing to stand behind it – 11 years of real-world data.”

TYPE 2 Diabetes is NOT A Progressive Disease. You have been lied to!

Diabetes, everyone says, is a progressive disease. The real explanation for this is that the A1C levels are criminally relaxed, and even an A1C of up to 7.5 on multiple pills and even insulin is considered fine. No one tells a diabetic how to get to an A1C of 5.6 max with minimal use of drugs and insulin.

Virtahealth (USA) considers an A1C of 6.5 max, even with Metformin as REVERSAL.

If your Fasting insulin is 10 or more, WE WILL REVERSE your TYPE 2 diabetes or REFUND your money – dLife’s offer that’s going to DISRUPT the wellness segment.

Sing says, in 2011, when I told my endo that I would not take pills, but go on my own protocol of 20:20:60 or 100gm/day max carbs, the endo said – You will die of multiple organ failure.

He retorts in a seriously funny way – why am I not dead? Haven’t visited a doctor since 2012. And, I am not alone. In 11+ years, thousands have reversed, if not lacs.

PCOS Should Not Be Normalized. It’s 100% REVERSIBLE

Much of dLife’s recent focus has been on conditions that are rising sharply among younger urban populations. PCOS is one of the most prominent. The organisation’s framework treats PCOS primarily as a metabolic and insulin-driven disorder rather than viewing it only through a reproductive lens. Programs emphasise high-protein, controlled-carbohydrate nutrition alongside long-term lifestyle correction – again within the dLife’s proprietary 20:20:60 protocol

Mr. Singh and Ms. Sahay often point to a recurring pattern they observe in practice. Many women presenting with PCOS also show markers of insulin resistance, weight fluctuation, or early metabolic dysfunction. Addressing hormonal symptoms without correcting the metabolic base, they argue, often leads to temporary relief rather than durable change. dLife also has successful cases of endometriosis reversal, avoiding hysterectomy.

NAFLD Should Not Be Normalized. It’s 100% REVERSIBLE

Fatty liver and NAFLD management form another major pillar. Often called a silent condition because patients may remain asymptomatic for years, fatty liver is emerging as one of India’s fastest-growing metabolic risks. Approximately 40% of Indians, including doctors, are suffering from NAFLD. dLife’s protocols focus on visceral fat reduction, liver marker improvement, and sustained nutritional correction. Here again, Mr. Singh’s stance is assertive. Grade 2 NAFLD, he maintains, fatty liver is REVERSIBLE with structured DIETARY intervention. WE REVERSE or WE REFUND!

Weight Loss Is a Collateral Advantage & Never The Target

Interestingly, despite visible weight changes in many clients, the organisation does not position itself as a weight-loss company. In Mr. Singh’s view, obesity is usually a downstream effect of deeper metabolic imbalance rather than the primary problem.

The emphasis, therefore, is not on chasing the weighing scale but on correcting insulin resistance, stabilising blood sugar, and restoring metabolic flexibility. When insulin levels drop, and the body shifts from fat storage to fat utilisation, visible weight reduction follows naturally. According to dLife, targeting weight directly without addressing hormonal and metabolic drivers often leads to cycles of temporary success and long-term relapse.

Correct the underlying dysfunction, he argues, and weight tends to normalise as a collateral outcome. Expensive GLP-1 drugs, they view as new FASHION and not a necessity, as dLife’s 100 g/day max carbohydrate template (or 20:20:60 model) dietary protocol gives the same results without the side effects.

Calorie Counting, Portion Control, and Spending Life in the Gym Not Needed

This philosophy shapes the program design. The dLife model does not centre on calorie counting, excessive gym routines, or steep targets. Instead, the focus remains on food quality, metabolic repair, and satiety-based eating patterns intended to reduce what the company calls fall-off-track behaviour. To support adherence, the platform has built an extensive low-carb Indian recipe ecosystem, with 2000+ Indian low-carb and Keto recipes with macro and micro breakdowns available for the clients

CICO (Calorie In Calorie Out), is a Heads I Win, Tails You Lose Model, says Singh. A FAILED MODEL that comes with renewal plans. So, don’t waste your resources on the CICO approach. Never works in the long term. If it did, 40%+ of India wouldn’t be OBESE.

Building an Army Of Metabolic Health Consultants – The Certification Course

Alongside patient programs, dLife has expanded its professional ecosystem through the dLife 5.0 framework. This includes consultancy, certification course – LOW CARB NUTRITION & METABOLIC HEALTH with Dual Certification – , and Community – the 3C’s .

The NSDC Partner certificate can be pulled into DIGILOCKER in Real Time. THE CPD SO (UK) certificate comes with 158 hours of CPD credits, recognised in 50+ countries globally. Overseas courses in the same segment have no legal tenability in India. So no point wasting your money on such overseas courses.

The aim is to build a wider network of trained Metabolic Health Consultants (with a legally tenable certificate) who can apply metabolic correction principles in real-world settings. Notably, many doctors trained through the system also become partners for complex or resistant cases. Each case in the dLife network is handled by two certified Metabolic Health Consultants and one dLife-certified doctor.

Autoimmune Disorders

The organisation’s work is not limited to metabolic syndrome alone. Under Ms. Sahay’s supervision, dLife also handles select autoimmune and complex metabolic cases, broadening its positioning beyond conventional lifestyle coaching.

However, the disease reversal under this doesn’t come with a REFUND guarantee. Psoriasis, IBS/IBD, Urticaria, Ulcerative Colitis, Scleroderma, etc., have been successfully reversed/improved quality of life. What’s more encouraging is that many of these cases have been referred to by doctors themselves.

What Next?

After more than a decade in the space, Mr. Singh often describes dLife as a destination many patients reach after trying multiple traditional routes. It is a claim that carries both confidence and scrutiny. As India’s burden of diabetes, PCOS, and fatty liver continues to climb, outcome-linked models like dLife are likely to invite both attention and debate.

What is clear is that Anup Singh and Ira Sahay are not attempting to quietly fit into the existing metabolic care narrative through the CICO & Gym model. They are attempting to challenge parts of it, and they are willing to attach their credibility to the results.

