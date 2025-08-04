Doon Defence Dreamers Sets Record NDA 155 SSB Selections, Celebrates Landmark Female Cadet Achievements in Defence Coaching India

Dehradun, July 30, 2025 – In the fiercely competitive landscape of India’s defence entrance examinations, Doon Defence Dreamers (Dreamers Edu Hub), a premier NDA coaching institute in Dehradun and a leader in SSB interview preparation and defence coaching India, has carved its name in history. This July, the academy proudly clinched a record 35 candidate recommendations in the NDA 155 SSB interviews — a feat that reestablishes Dreamers as the top destination for defence aspirants nationwide.

Empowering India’s Youth with Special Focus on Women’s Participation in Defence

Particularly noteworthy is the outstanding success of six female cadets — Kasak Mehra, Bhawna, Parmeet Kaur, Malvika Maroliya, Aileen, and Megha Malvi — who not only cracked one of the toughest military selection processes but did so in an environment historically dominated by male candidates. This achievement highlights Dreamers’ unwavering commitment to women empowerment in defence services and the growing inclusion of girls in India’s military leadership pipeline.

Parmeet Kaur reflects this spirit: “Dreamers gave me the wings to believe in myself and transcend barriers.” Their success mirrors a rising trend where determined female aspirants across India are excelling at NDA and SSB coaching centers that prioritize equal opportunity and personalized mentorship.

Pan-India Cadet Success Across Premier SSB Centres

The list of Dreamers Edu Hub recommended cadets demonstrates a truly pan-India impact, with selections spanning all major Services Selection Board (SSB) centres:

Veteran Mentorship: The Pillar of Dreamers’ Success

Dreamers attributes its exceptional results to a distinguished panel of experienced defence faculty and SSB experts, including:

Colonel Barakoty

Group Captain Ambu Ahluwalia

Wing Commander Deepak Tyagi (Psychologist)

(Psychologist) Captain S. Jaiswal (Interviewing Officer)

(Interviewing Officer) Lieutenant Colonel Rohit Mehra (Psychologist)

(Psychologist) Captain Madhukar Tyagi (Group Testing Officer)

(Group Testing Officer) Colonel Sandeep Pandey (Interviewing Officer)

(Interviewing Officer) Abhinav Pandey (SSB Coordinator)

These mentors bring invaluable real-world experience from the armed forces and SSB boards that enrich Dreamers' NDA, CDS and SSB coaching programs. The academy’s unique model includes personal mock interviews, group task training, obstacle course practice, and psychological assessments designed to build the key officer-like qualities (OLQs) crucial for SSB success.

Comprehensive Defence Coaching Programs

Doon Defence Dreamers’ curriculum seamlessly integrates rigorous academics and comprehensive defence training:

Foundation Courses (Class 6 to 12): A two-year residential program that fuses CBSE academics, physical fitness, personality growth, and foundational military skills for NDA, RIMC and Sainik School aspirants.

A two-year residential program that fuses CBSE academics, physical fitness, personality growth, and foundational military skills for NDA, RIMC and Sainik School aspirants. NDA/CDSE/OTA Coaching: Intensive 6–12 months courses tailored for 12th pass and graduate students covering NDA written exams, SSB dynamics, leadership tasks, and mock interview simulations.

Intensive 6–12 months courses tailored for 12th pass and graduate students covering NDA written exams, SSB dynamics, leadership tasks, and mock interview simulations. Air Force & Navy Specialized Tracks: Coaching for AFCAT, ACC, Merchant Navy, Military Nursing Services (MNS), and Territorial Army aspirants with dedicated mentor support and customized modules.

Coaching for AFCAT, ACC, Merchant Navy, Military Nursing Services (MNS), and Territorial Army aspirants with dedicated mentor support and customized modules. SSB Interview Bootcamps: One-month immersive intensive sessions focused on enhancing OLQs, leadership, psychometric aptitude, and physical endurance under senior defence officers’ supervision.

Daily schedules include physical training drills, psychometric tests, group discussions, situational judgement exercises, and full-scale mock boards to replicate the reality of defence selection centres holistically.

The Pretext: Shaping India’s Future Defence Leaders

In a nation aspiring to build a modern, inclusive, and ethical military, Doon Defence Dreamers plays a crucial role as a national launchpad for disciplined, committed, and skilled officers. The institution’s vision transcends exam success; it is about cultivating responsible, resilient, and visionary young men and women who will be the backbone of India’s future in defence.

The academy’s notable success in cultivating women cadets alongside male candidates underscores its active role in supporting gender equality and empowerment within Indian defence training.

