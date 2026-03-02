DOSEC: Powering Safety, Skill & Grid Readiness at Tata Power-DDL

In an exclusive interaction, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd’s spokesperson shared valuable inputs on company’s initiatives towards training and safety of linemen:

1. What was the motivation behind establishing the Distribution Operations & Safety Excellence Center (DOSEC) in 2013, and how does it fit into Tata Power-DDL’s broader learning & development strategy?

In power distribution, safety is not merely a protocol—it is a discipline shaped by training, experience, and preparedness. Recognising the growing complexity of distribution networks and the increasing risks faced by frontline personnel, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) established the Distribution Operations & Safety Excellence Center (DOSEC) in 2013 to systematically strengthen safety and operational capability across its workforce.

DOSEC was conceived with a clear focus on those who work closest to the network—linemen, engineers, and system operators—who handle live equipment and respond to faults under demanding conditions. Unlike conventional classroom-based programmes, the center replicates real-world distribution scenarios, enabling personnel to practise safe operating procedures before encountering them in the field. This immersive, hands-on approach forms a critical pillar of Tata Power-DDL’s broader learning and development strategy, complementing leadership and functional training with operationally focused learning.

2. How is DOSEC differentiated from the Tata Power-DDL’s Learning Center (TPSDI-CENPEID) in terms of focus and outcomes?

DOSEC is distinguished by its sharp focus on operational readiness and safety behaviour. While Tata Power-DDL’s Learning Center (TPSDI-CENPEID) caters to a wide spectrum of developmental needs, DOSEC is dedicated specifically to frontline operations and safety excellence.

Training outcomes at DOSEC are measured not only by knowledge acquisition but by how effectively trainees apply safety protocols and technical skills during live operations. Designed primarily for linemen, engineers, and system operators working on live networks, the center emphasises experiential learning through simulations and practice setups. Effectiveness is reflected in tangible outcomes such as improved safety compliance, enhanced emergency response capability, and stronger on-ground execution.Each year, around 100% of the frontline workforce undergoes systematic, competency-based training at DOSEC, contributing to a measurable reduction in incidents and stronger operational discipline across field operations.

3. What specific simulation tools and practice setups (e.g., practice yards, equipment mockups) are used to train staff on operational tasks and emergency handling?

DOSEC is equipped with dedicated practice yards and equipment mock-ups that closely replicate live power distribution environments. These facilities enable training on simulated HT and LT networks, substations, and commonly encountered field equipment under controlled yet realistic conditions.

Well-designed, scenario-based simulations cover fault detection, isolation, restoration, and emergency handling. Linemen practise on equipment such as RMUs, transformers, switchgear, and protection systems, with more than 9000hours of hands-on training delivered annually. High-risk scenarios, including equipment failures and emergency rescue situations, are also simulated to help trainees build confidence, improve coordination, and internalise safe operating practices before deployment in the field.

4. In what ways does DOSEC support training on cutting-edge technologies like SCADA, GIS, and digital maintenance systems?

With increasing digitisation of distribution networks, DOSEC has expanded its training framework to include technologies such as SCADA, GIS-based asset management, and digital maintenance systems. Linemen and engineers are trained to understand how digital visibility enhances safety and reliability by enabling faster fault identification, improved coordination between control rooms and field teams, and informed decision-making.

By integrating digital tools with operational simulations, DOSEC ensures frontline staff can effectively use these technologies during critical situations, including network reconfiguration and large-scale outage management. Each year, around 11 batches of engineers and linemen receive comprehensive, module-based exposure to these digital tools, supporting Tata Power-DDL’s broader digital transformation initiatives.

5. What aspects of CEA safety training regulations are emphasized in DOSEC’s curriculum, and how do they enhance workforce safety?

DOSEC’s safety curriculum is closely aligned with Central Electricity Authority (CEA) regulations, with strong emphasis on permit-to-work systems, isolation and earthing procedures, correct use of personal protective equipment, and emergency rescue techniques.

Safety is reinforced through repeated drills and realistic simulations rather than treated as a checklist. This approach has led to improved adherence to standard operating procedures, better hazard identification, and more disciplined execution of high-risk tasks. Over time, this has translated into measurable improvements in on-ground safety performance, including reductions in certain categories of incidents and more organized emergency responses.

6. How has DOSEC contributed to building technical and safety capabilities beyond Tata Power-DDL — for other state utilities and international learners?

Beyond internal capability building, DOSEC has emerged as a recognised center for technical and safety training for the wider power distribution sector. These programmes focus on sharing best practices in distribution operations, safety management, and hands-on execution.

7. How is DOSEC evolving its training modules to account for modern grid challenges such as renewable integration, smart metering, and distributed energy resources?

As distribution networks evolve with renewable integration, smart metering, and distributed energy resources, DOSEC continues to update its training curriculum to address emerging technical and safety challenges.

Over the past 02 years, the center has introduced or updated 04 training modules focused on managing bidirectional power flows, operation and maintenance of smart meters, and coordination between decentralised generation and conventional networks. These initiatives ensure that frontline personnel are equipped to manage future-ready grids while maintaining high standards of safety and reliability.