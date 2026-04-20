Dough As You Like Strives To Expand With Best Quality Products & Services

Dough As You Like, a Kolkata based Patisserie retail chain was born out of a simple belief that great baking should be both authentic and accessible.

Promoted by Pradeep Sharma, a Former Vice President at HSBC with over 25 years of experience in the financial sector & Sudeeip Sharma, a former Sales Head at Mio Amore, Switz Group, with over 10 years of experience in the bakery sector.

They started the entity with a focus on high-quality, freshly baked products rooted in classic techniques. Over time, the brand has evolved into a fast-growing premium bakery brand, expanding its footprint while continuously elevating product range, store experience, and consistency. Currently, the brand is operating over 55 outlets in Kolkata city region.

According to Pradeep, "We strongly believe that localisation is key to relevance. While our foundation is built on classic European baking techniques, we thoughtfully incorporate Indian flavours to create products that feel both familiar and exciting. It’s about striking the right balance without diluting authenticity."

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Sudeeip’s take is "the Indian market is clearly shifting towards premiumisation. Consumers are becoming more quality-conscious and are seeking differentiated, experience-led brands. We expect strong growth in artisanal baking, clean-label products, and brands that can deliver consistency at scale."

Both of them opine that the response from customers has been the biggest driver. "At the same time, we’ve built a strong backend—central kitchens, standardised processes, and supply chain efficiencies—which allows us to scale without compromising on quality."

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According to Ravi Didwania a key investor in the brand "at Dough As You Like, our differentiation lies in consistent quality, product innovation, and brand experience. We focus heavily on ingredient quality, R&D, and presentation, while ensuring that every store delivers a warm, inviting experience."

The brand’s core audience is urban, aspirational, and quality-driven—ranging from young professionals to families. It caters to them through a mix of classic favourites and innovative offerings, seasonal menus, and a strong focus on visual and experiential appeal.

Digital is a key pillar for the brand. A significant share of thier business comes through online channels, and it also plays a major role in discovery, engagement, and repeat purchases. Both Pradeep & Sudeeip state "It allows us to stay connected with our customers in real time."

The brand prioritises high-quality and reliable sourcing. From premium chocolate to fresh dairy and fruits, consistency and traceability are key. It is also gradually moving towards more responsible and sustainable sourcing practices.

Pradeep & Sudeeip along with Ravi are focused on building a strong, scalable national brand. Over the next 3–5 years, thier aim is to expand across key urban markets, strengthen presence in existing cities, and achieve significant multi-fold growth while maintaining healthy unit economics.