Dr Asma Parveen: Building Trust, One Clinic at a Time

For Dr Asma Parveen, success did not happen overnight. What started as a single clinic built from scratch has today grown into four dermatology centres across Lucknow, serving thousands of patients every year.

But beyond the growing practice, Dr Asma's story is equally about balancing life as a doctor, entrepreneur, and mother.

"Building something of your own while managing family responsibilities is never easy," she says. "But when your work genuinely helps people feel better about themselves, it gives you purpose."

Over the years, her clinics have grown largely through patient trust and word-of-mouth recommendations. Known for her patient-first approach, Dr Asma focuses not only on aesthetic treatments but also on preventive and science-backed skincare.

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"People today want to understand their skin instead of just hiding problems," she says. "That awareness is changing dermatology for the better."

Alongside treating skin and hair concerns, she believes dermatology is deeply connected to emotional wellbeing and confidence.

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"Sometimes improving someone's skin also improves how they see themselves," she explains.

Despite managing multiple clinics, Dr Asma continues to support economically weaker patients through free consultations and treatment in selected cases.

"Healthcare should never feel out of reach for someone who truly needs help," she says.

She also credits motherhood for shaping the way she approaches both life and medicine.

"Being a mother teaches patience, empathy, and strength," she says. "Those lessons stay with you in every part of life — including how you care for patients."