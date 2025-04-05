Dr Deepak Kelkar: Pioneering Mental Health, Wellness & Education From Akola, Maharashtra

Akola, Maharashtra – A trailblazer in psychiatry and holistic healing, Dr. Deepak Kelkar has spent the last 44 years transforming lives through therapy, innovation, and compassionate care. As a Psychiatrist, Hypnotherapist, Psychotherapist, De-addiction Specialist, and Sexologist, Dr. Kelkar has earned national recognition for his groundbreaking contributions to mental and sexual wellness.

Dr. Kelkar holds prestigious qualifications including M.B.B.S, D.P.M. from NIMHANS Bangalore, M.D. from PGI Chandigarh, and is a Diplomate of the National Board (Delhi). His academic excellence and clinical expertise have laid the foundation for a powerful legacy of healing and empowerment.

He is the founder of Kelkar Hospital and Sanmitra Manas Hospital in Akola, Maharashtra, both of which are committed to psychiatric care, de-addiction, and rehabilitation. He also serves as the Managing Director of City Hospital & Critical Care Center, Akola, and is the Founder Chairman of Sanmitra Urban Co-operative Bank, creating a rare synergy between health services and community development.

Expanding his mission beyond clinical walls, Dr. Kelkar established the Mind Mastery Education Council, a forward-thinking platform that delivers powerful online learning experiences through https://learn.mmdrkelkar.com.

The platform offers transformative online courses like Parenting – How to Raise Amazing Kids, helping parents raise emotionally strong children. Unlock Your Coaching Success is designed for life coaches ready to elevate their skills. Mental wellness tools like Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) are presented in an accessible, actionable format for everyday use.

Sexual health is also a major focus. Courses such as Hypnotism for Erectile Dysfunction, Hypnotism for Premature Ejaculation, and Effective Home Remedies for Bed Problems address common concerns with compassion and scientific insight. For those interested in clinical practice, certification programs like the Certified Clinical Hypno Therapist Training Course and Certified Clinical Sex Therapist Training Course provide in-depth professional training.

Additionally, personal growth courses such as the Success Formula Course and Unlock Your Intimacy: Know the Secrets to a Satisfying Love Life help individuals and couples build fulfilling, emotionally rich lives.

Mind Mastery is managed by Sunny Nawale, who is available for contact and WhatsApp at 7770090704.