In terms of health and wellness, the natural, holistic, and organic human body has secrets that our modern lives frequently overlook. A hidden treasure is the navel - an ancient life energy that, when treated, is able to support digestion, wellbeing, pain relief, as well as overall health. Dr. Harish Grover, renowned chiropractor and physiotherapist at the Painflame Clinic, brings this ancient wisdom to modern times with the use of secure, scientific and holistic navel treatment based upon vagus nerve stimulation.

The Forgotten Power of the Navel

From Ayurveda to folk-based practices, aligning the navel and oiling it are practices that have been used for centuries; the navel, also known as the belly button, is more than just a birthmark from birth. It's linked to many muscles, veins, as well as nerve paths. Incorrect alignment or blockages within this region can cause digestive problems as well as menstrual cramps, depression,lower back pain or migraines.



Dr. Harish Grover combines the precise adjustments of chiropractic with the gentle techniques of physiotherapy to assist patients in aligning their bodies and easing discomfort.

A Scientific Approach to an Ancient Practice

In the Painflame Clinic, Dr. Harish Grover internationally trained practitioners adjust displaced Navel with gentle and precise manual adjustments, as well as recommending posture regimes for people who suffer from bloating and constipation digestive as well as irregular menstrual cycles, or typically get relief when navel alignment is dealt with in conjunction with whole body alignment sessions using chiropractic.

How Does Navel Alignment Work?

Most people are unaware that poor posture, hefty lifting or sudden movements could cause a shift in navel offten cause gut issues .surprising these ailment some time not even visible in any endoscopy and MRI or any other medical scans everything came normal only possible justification of this sort of scenario is navel displacement Dr. Harish Grover, carefully diagnoses the condition using sensitive palpation, as well as the history of patient following this he adjusts displaced navels using soft non painful manipulation entirely based upon vagus nerves stimulation . If needed the Dr. Harish Grover may recommend navel oiling to increase circulation to the area.

Helping patients become empowered with Knowledge

Dr. Harish Grover believes that the body has the ability to heal provided it is given the correct alignment and the right natural assistance. Through one-on-one workshops, educational seminars and counseling, he has assisted Lakh of patients to improve nutrition, change dietary habits and customised routines to ensure that the body is balanced and robust.

Safe, Gentle, and Effective

Navel therapy offered at Painflame Clinic is safe and conducted by a qualified practitioner who knows the scientific basis behind this practice. Dr. Harish Grover aims to assist more patients connect with their body's naturally healing abilities with no unnecessary medications or surgical treatments. Most importantly this treatment prevents long term exposure to antacids and laxatives which is extremely harmful.