Dr. Mukesh Sharda Leads Record-Breaking Ayurveda Lesson for Women's Health, Honored by Guinness World Records

Punjab, India: Creating the moment of pride, not just in India, but worldwide, Dr. Mukesh Sharda, the renowned Rheumatoid arthritis expert, has been honoured by Guinness World Records. This prestigious and international recognition is for the “Largest Ayurveda Lesson in India,” which was conducted by Dr. Sharda Ayurveda under the leadership of Dr. Mukesh Sharda.

Held on International Women’s Day, i.e, 8th March 2026, this event saw a massive gathering of 1224 individuals. The majority of the audience was predominantly women, who participated in this historical Ayurveda lesson voluntarily. In this event conducted by Dr. Mukesh Sharda, Rheumatoid Arthritis specialist, and a distinguished panel of Ayurvedic specialists, attendees gained invaluable insights into natural healing principles and holistic well-being.

The lesson was a special experience for everyone who attended. As they gained useful knowledge and also felt proud to be part of a world-record moment that celebrates their culture.

Throughout the session, complex Ayurvedic concepts were broken down into practical, everyday practices. From managing hormonal shifts to the natural treatment of chronic joint pain, the lesson provided a roadmap for women to lead pain-free lives without heavy reliance on synthetic chemicals.



The recognition from Guinness World Records not only celebrates Dr. Sharda's unwavering commitment to Ayurveda but also highlights India's ancient medical heritage on a global stage. Her efforts have not only transformed the lives of countless patients suffering from various ailments, including arthritis, joint problems, and skin conditions, but have also significantly bolstered the international presence and understanding of Ayurvedic medicine.

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Vision and Gratitude by Renowned Rheumatoid Arthritis Expert, Dr. Mukesh Sharda

Expressing profound gratitude for the international acknowledgment, Dr. Mukesh Sharda was overwhelmed and stated, “I consider this honor as a testament to the profound trust that our patients place in Dr. Sharda Ayurveda and the timeless efficacy of Ayurvedic principles.” She reaffirmed her dedication to advancing natural and holistic treatments, pledging to continue her mission of healing and supporting individuals worldwide through the profound knowledge of Ayurveda.

A Proud Moment for the entire Nation

This achievement by the daughter of India, Dr. Mukesh Sharda, is not a personal win, but a nation’s victory that marks a significant milestone, setting a new benchmark in the field of Ayurvedic healing and bringing immense pride to India.

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