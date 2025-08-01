Dr. Nikita Trehan Delivers Twins 127 Days Apart in Rare Medical Feat

New Delhi, India, August 1, 2025: Sunrise Hospital, New Delhi, pulled off a remarkable medical feat under world-renowned Gynae Laparoscopic surgeon Dr. Nikita Trehan. The doctor successfully carried out a procedure with a 127-day gap between twin deliveries, making it one of the longest delayed interval twin deliveries in the world.

The patient was a 34-year-old woman who conceived twins through IVF, due to her husband’s previous cancer treatments. The patient was referred to Dr. Trehan for an advanced laparoscopic surgery when she went into early labour at just 19 weeks, due to a weak cervix.

The first twin was delivered without any signs of life, while the second twin needed time to continue growing inside the womb. Dr. Trehan took the unconventional decision to keep the second twin inside the womb by tying off the umbilical cord and repositioning it inside to support the growth of the second twin.

The doctor then performed a Laparoscopic keyhole surgery to stop the labour, a technique that works better than traditional stitching methods.

Regardless of the high risk of complications and bacterial infection, the patient was closely monitored at Sunrise Hospital over the coming months and delivered a healthy 3.27kg baby.

Delayed twin deliveries are extremely rare, with less than 100 cases documented globally. A 127-day gap makes this case one of the rarest cases worldwide.

Dr. Trehan states, “This case shows new possibilities for critical pregnancies and offers hope to women facing similar challenges.

Delayed Interval Twin Delivery

Dr. Nikita Trehan

Sunrise Hospital New Delhi