Dr. Nitish Dubey’s Burnett Homeopathy Hosts Historic World Homeopathy Summit 3 During World Homeopathy Week in Germany

Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. proudly marked a historic moment in the world of holistic medicine by hosting the World Homeopathy Summit 3 in Köthen, Germany, the global cradle of classical homeopathy, during World Homeopathy Week 2025. Held in honor of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann’s birth anniversary, the summit united over 200 esteemed homeopathy practitioners, researchers, and global thought leaders under one roof—fostering dialogue, innovation, and solidarity in the spirit of homeopathic healing.
A highlight of the summit was the prestigious Award Ceremony, where 60 exemplary doctors were recognized for their exceptional dedication and service. The event was graced by Eoin Morgan, former World Cup-winning captain of the England cricket team, and Bastian Bernhagen, Member of Parliament from Köthen—underscoring the global and cross-disciplinary appeal of the gathering.
“This summit has been a celebration of unity, learning, and progress,” said Dr. Nitish Dubey, CMD of Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. “We are deeply grateful to our partners—Wiss Homeopathy, the European Library of Homeopathy, the House of Hahnemann, and Dr. Stefanie Jahn—whose unwavering support and collaboration made this summit truly memorable.”
The Scientific Society for Homeopathy, Köthen, further honored the global assembly with a special luncheon, followed by an inspiring tour of Dr. Hahnemann’s ancestral home and clinic. Delegates also participated in a thought-provoking research roundtable at the European Library of Homeopathy, paving the way for cross-border collaboration in homeopathic science and education.
Set against the tranquil charm of Köthen’s historic backdrop, the summit reaffirmed the town’s revered status as a spiritual and academic hub for homeopathy worldwide.
A pioneer in integrative medicine, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. is committed to advancing the science and practice of homeopathy through research, education, and global outreach. With a mission to make holistic healing accessible and evidence-based, Burnett continues to foster international partnerships that honor the legacy of Dr. Hahnemann and the future of homeopathy.
