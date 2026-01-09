Dr Raman Narang, Medical & Hemato-Oncologist in Delhi, on Precision Oncology, Cancer Genetics, and Age-specific Cancer Care

In an era where cancer care is shifting from standard protocols to personalised treatment, Dr Raman Narang focuses on one question: what is the right treatment for this specific patient at this specific stage of life?

Dr Raman Narang is a consultant medical and hemato-oncologist based in Delhi, India, with a focused clinical practice in precision oncology, cancer genetics, geriatric oncology, and cancer care in young adults. He is known for integrating tumour genomics, molecular profiling, and AI-assisted decision-making to deliver personalised, age-appropriate cancer treatment that prioritises both clinical outcomes and quality of life.

Professional Background and Medical Training

Dr Narang underwent radiation oncology training followed by medical oncology training, reflecting comprehensive training across multiple oncology disciplines. He is ECMO-certified by the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), an internationally recognised qualification that signifies adherence to global, evidence-based standards in cancer care.

His academic and clinical journey reflects a commitment to understanding cancer not only as a disease entity but also as a condition deeply influenced by individual biology, age, and life context.

Advertisement

“Precision oncology is not about expensive tests. It is about avoiding the wrong treatment for the wrong patient.” Dr Narang explains. “It is about understanding the person who carries the diagnosis and tailoring care accordingly.”

A Foundation Built At Leading Cancer Institutions

Dr. Narang’s clinical foundation was shaped through his work at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi, and Action Cancer Hospital, Delhi, both recognised centres for comprehensive oncology care. At these institutions, he worked closely with multidisciplinary tumour boards, integrating medical oncology, radiation oncology, pathology, and molecular diagnostics into unified treatment decisions.

Advertisement

This exposure reinforced his belief that contemporary oncology must move beyond uniform treatment protocols toward biology-driven and patient-centred decision-making.

“Every cancer has a biological signature, and every patient has a personal story. Precision oncology allows us to respect both.”

Precision Oncology, Genetic Profiling, and AI-Driven Care

A defining aspect of Dr Narang’s practice is his application of precision oncology in India, using tumour genomic testing, molecular markers, and AI-assisted predictive tools to guide therapy selection. This approach enables identification of treatments that are more effective, less toxic, and better aligned with the patient’s cancer biology.

“Genetic profiling helps us understand why a cancer behaves the way it does and which treatment is most likely to work,” he notes. “Precision medicine is about treating smarter, not harder.”

This strategy is particularly valuable in treatment-resistant cancers, recurrent disease, and rare malignancies, where conventional therapies may offer limited benefit.

Age-Specific Cancer Care: Young Adults and Older Patients

Dr Narang has developed specific expertise in age-appropriate oncology, focusing on two often underserved populations: young adults with cancer and elderly patients with cancer.

In younger patients, care planning often includes considerations around fertility preservation, long-term survivorship, career continuity, and psychosocial wellbeing. In older adults, treatment decisions are guided by functional status, comorbidities, treatment tolerance, and quality of life, rather than chronological age alone.

Dr Narang says, “Age is not just a number but a biological and social context that must guide cancer treatment decisions.”

Quality of Life, Survivorship, and Caregiver Counselling

Beyond disease-directed treatment, Dr. Narang places strong emphasis on quality of life, survivorship planning, and structured caregiver counselling. He believes that effective cancer care must actively involve families and caregivers through education, expectation-setting, and emotional support.

“Caregivers are silent partners in recovery,” he says. “When they understand the disease and treatment goals, outcomes improve not just medically, but emotionally.”

This includes structured counselling before chemotherapy, clear discussions around treatment goals, and proactive side-effect planning.

Vision for the Future of Personalised Cancer Care

Dr. Raman Narang remains committed to advancing a model of oncology that is predictive, personalised, and deeply human. His work reflects a balanced integration of technological innovation and compassionate care, with the goal of delivering treatment strategies that respect both scientific evidence and individual patient values.

“Technology gives us tools, but compassion gives us purpose. The future of oncology lies in combining both.”

Through precision-led treatment strategies, age-appropriate oncology, and a strong focus on holistic wellbeing, Dr. Narang’s work reflects a broader shift in oncology toward personalised, evidence-based, and patient-centred cancer care in India.

Known for

Precision oncology using tumour genomics and molecular profiling

AI-assisted treatment selection in complex cancers

Geriatric oncology and fitness-based cancer treatment planning

Cancer care in young adults with survivorship focus

Quality-of-life–centred oncology and caregiver counselling

Frequently Asked Question

What is precision oncology?

Precision oncology is an approach to cancer treatment that uses tumour genetics, molecular profiling, and predictive tools to select therapies tailored to an individual patient’s cancer biology, rather than relying on uniform treatment protocols.

To know more:

Dr Raman Narang