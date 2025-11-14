Dr. Richa Gangwar Advances Ovarian Rejuvenation, Brings New Hope for Women with Low Fertility in Lucknow

Lucknow: With fertility challenges rising across the world, doctors are turning to regenerative medicine and precision-based IVF techniques to improve outcomes. In Lucknow, Dr. Richa Gangwar is among the best gynecologists in Lucknow leading this change through the use of ovarian rejuvenation therapy, self-cycle IVF, and advanced embryology, offering new hope to couples facing infertility.

Ovarian rejuvenation, which uses Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or stem-cell–based therapy, is proving to be a promising option for women with low ovarian reserve, advanced age, or repeated IVF failures. The treatment works by stimulating dormant follicles in the ovaries to improve egg quality and enhance the chances of natural conception. Dr. Gangwar’s focus on helping women conceive through self-cycle IVF, using their own eggs rather than donor programs, marks a shift towards more natural and emotionally fulfilling fertility solutions. “Regenerative medicine allows us to help the ovaries regain their natural rhythm,” she said. “For many women, it means the chance of motherhood through their own eggs.”

Before starting any IVF cycle, Dr. Gangwar stresses the importance of thorough pre-treatment preparation. Each patient undergoes a detailed evaluation of hormonal, metabolic, and nutritional health, including thyroid function, blood sugar levels, and vitamin balance. Lifestyle factors such as weight, diet, and stress are also addressed. She believes that success in IVF begins with overall health optimisation, as a well-balanced body provides the ideal foundation for conception.

For women with structural barriers to pregnancy, minimally invasive laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgeries are used to correct conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, and intrauterine adhesions. These procedures restore normal anatomy and help create a receptive uterine environment, increasing the likelihood of success in the first cycle itself.

Advertisement

Each IVF protocol under Dr. Gangwar’s care is individually designed based on the patient’s age, ovarian reserve, and previous treatment response. Personalised ovarian stimulation protocols help maximise egg maturity while reducing the risk of complications. In the embryology lab, techniques such as microfluidic sperm sorting, IMSI, and Micro-TESE are used to select the healthiest sperm, leading to improved fertilisation and embryo quality. When required, advanced methods like laser-assisted hatching and Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) are performed to enhance implantation and reduce miscarriage risk.

For patients who have experienced multiple implantation failures, Dr. Gangwar uses Endometrial Receptivity Array (ERA) testing to identify the most receptive phase of the uterus. Transferring embryos at this precise time has been shown to improve implantation and pregnancy outcomes.

Advertisement

Dr. Richa Gangwar’s practice represents a growing movement in reproductive medicine where regenerative therapy and assisted reproduction work together. By combining ovarian rejuvenation with surgical precision, personalised treatment and compassionate care, she aims to make IVF safer, more effective and emotionally supportive. “The future of fertility care lies in innovation guided by empathy,” she said. “Every couple deserves treatment that is ethical, evidence-based, and humane.”

With ovarian rejuvenation and self-cycle IVF offering renewed possibilities, Lucknow is emerging as a centre for advanced fertility care in India. Through her integrated and patient-focused approach, Dr. Gangwar is helping bring modern reproductive science closer to those who need it most, restoring not just fertility, but hope.

About Dr Richa Gangwar

Dr Richa Gangwar, MBBS, MS (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), is a leading fertility specialist and laparoscopic surgeon based in Lucknow. Trained in advanced reproductive medicine and regenerative therapies from Germany, she is renowned for her innovative, ethical, and empathetic approach to IVF care. Her clinic combines technology and compassion to deliver some of the highest success rates in the region.