Dr. Sohini Sastri Appointed Jury Member and Speaker at Exchange4Media ENBA 2025

2-time president award-winning World-renowned astrologer, life coach, and philanthropist Dr Sohini Sastri attended the Exchange4Media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) 2025 – 17th Edition as one of the esteemed jury members and distinguished speakers. The prestigious ceremony was held on 13th December 2025 in New Delhi, bringing together some of the most influential voices from India’s television news and media industry.

The ENBA Awards are recognised as one of the most respected platforms dedicated to celebrating excellence in television news broadcasting. The event aims to acknowledge and reward broadcasters and industry leaders who play a pivotal role in shaping the future of television news in India, while honouring the professionals whose dedication and vision define the industry.

With representation from over 200 television news channels, the ceremony stood as a true celebration of India’s dynamic broadcasting landscape. Among the most prominent networks present were India Today, Business Today, Times Now, Aaj Tak, Zee News, and DD National, along with several other leading broadcasters.

Dr Sohini Sastri’s presence added immense value to the event. As a juror, she contributed her insightful perspective to evaluating excellence, leadership, and innovation in news broadcasting. As a speaker, she shared thoughtful views on responsibility, ethics, and the evolving role of media in influencing society, which resonated strongly with industry professionals and attendees.

As part of her role at the ceremony, Dr Sohini Sastri presented awards to 30 leading television news channels, recognising their outstanding contributions to journalism and broadcasting excellence.

During the event, Dr Sohini Sastri also felicitated several prominent and respected faces of Indian news broadcasting, including Anjana Om Kashyap, managing editor of Aaj Tak and Indian news anchor; and Navika Kumar, prominent Indian broadcast journalist, group editor at Times Network and editor-in-chief of Times Now. The ceremony also recognised other distinguished leaders, including Supriya Prasad, News Director of Aaj Tak and India Today TV, and Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, among many other notable personalities from the news and media fraternity.

Speaking about her association with Enba 2025, Dr Sohini Sastri expressed her honour in being part of a platform that celebrates credibility, integrity, and excellence in journalism. She also shared that she felt immensely delighted and privileged to engage with such distinguished and gracious media professionals, acknowledging their dedication and contribution to responsible journalism. She appreciated Exchange4Media's consistent recognition of the contributions of news broadcasters who inform, influence, and empower society.