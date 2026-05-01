Dr. Sohini Sastri Graces Global Spa Awards 2026 as Special Guest and Award Presenter in Mumbai

2 times president award-winning world-renowned astrologer, life coach, and philanthropist Dr. Sohini Sastri was invited as a distinguished special guest and award presenter at the prestigious Global Spa Awards 2026, hosted by GlobalSpa Magazine. The grand event took place at the iconic JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, bringing together leading personalities from the worlds of entertainment, wellness, and luxury.

Adding grace and inspiration to the evening, Dr. Sastri presented awards to acclaimed Indian actress Chitrangada Singh, along with four prominent leaders from India’s travel and tourism industry. Her presence was marked by warmth, wisdom, and encouragement, as she shared thoughtful words that resonated deeply with the awardees and attendees alike.

A highlight of the evening was her engaging interaction with celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar. The two shared a meaningful conversation centred on spirituality and personal growth, reflecting Dr Sastri’s profound influence beyond astrology, extending into holistic well-being and conscious living.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Sohini Sastri said she felt truly honored to be part of such a prestigious platform that celebrates excellence, dedication, and transformation in the wellness and lifestyle space.

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The star-studded event also witnessed the presence of notable personalities, including Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Neelam Kothari, Rajat Bedi, Shantanu Maheshwari, Mannara Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Seema Sajdeh, Huma Qureshi, and Taha Shah Badussha, among others.

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