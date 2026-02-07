Dr. Vaidehi Taman Reintroduces Veer Savarkar To Gen Z With Clarity, Courage, And Conviction

Three books authored by Dr. Vaidehi Taman, exploring the life, ideology, and nationalist vision of Veer Savarkar, were launched at a well-attended programme in Vile Parle East, Mumbai. The event brought together scholars, writers, social thinkers, and a significant number of young readers, reflecting a growing interest in engaging with India’s history through original and accessible literature. The books were released by noted thinker Swami Vigyananand, while Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha graced the occasion as chief guest.

The Marathi and Hindi editions have been published by Astitva Prakashan, while the English edition has been published by Prabhat Prakashan. Released in three languages, the books—Reclaiming Bharat, Veer Savarkar Ki Krantikari Yatra, and Veer Savarkar Chi Krantikari Yatra—aim to reach students and young readers across India, presenting Savarkar’s revolutionary journey, ideological depth, and long-term vision for nation-building in a clear and engaging manner.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Vaidehi Taman articulated her motivation behind writing the books, stating, “We were raised listening about Tatya—Veer Savarkar. That is the reason I know what he envisioned for Bharat. Certain so-called secular forces are conditioning young minds against Savarkar out of their political insecurities. My intent is to reintroduce Savarkar to Gen Z.” Her statement was met with strong appreciation from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Vigyananand remarked, “Savarkar was relevant 100 years ago and he is equally relevant even today. Many authors have written lengthy books on Savarkar, but I truly appreciate Vaidehi for making his ideas easy to understand for youth and common people who may not pick up massive volumes. We must unite Hindu businesses, integrate our armed forces with society, and think of bringing Hindus under one saffron flag to reclaim Bharat as envisioned by Savarkar.”

Advertisement