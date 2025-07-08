Driver On Hire Promotes Awareness Against Mobile Usage While Driving | Image: Driver On Hire

Mumbai, India: Drivers using mobile phones get distracted from the road and pose a severe threat to road safety globally, in India, reporting alarming numbers of accidents each year.

In 2021, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways reported 1,997 accidents and 1,040 fatalities due to mobile phone usage while driving.

In response to this growing road safety challenge, risking the lives of many people using roads, Driver On Hire, a professional driver service platform based in Mumbai, has launched a dedicated awareness campaign to combat distracted driving.

The campaign highlights educating executives, professionals, business owners, and individual drivers in all major social media’s like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn on the severe risks associated with using a mobile phone, texting, or calling while driving, offering a practical solution by encouraging to hire trained professional drivers to mitigate risks and ensure safer journeys.

"Globally, annual road deaths have fallen slightly to 1.19 million yearly. However, with more than two deaths occurring per minute, road safety remains a matter of utmost urgency in our contemporary society, impacting countless lives annually. While road networks and smooth transportation are essential, we cannot neglect the lives lost on the roads due to road crashes. We must prioritize safer streets for all." says Shri. Vivek Phansalkar, IPS.

Driver On Hire plans to extend its campaign across major Indian cities, working closely with local traffic authorities and corporate fleets to broaden the impact. The company aims to integrate regular safety training and rigorous adherence to road safety protocols as core parts of its professional driving services.

Distracted driving extracts a steep human and economic toll, and tackling it effectively demands shared commitment from individual motorists, businesses, and public agencies alike. Driver On Hire’s campaign is designed to bring these groups together—using its data, training sessions, and partnerships with traffic authorities—to embed safer driving habits in everyday travel across the country.

Driver On Hire integrates its public‑awareness efforts with an on‑demand professional‑driver platform available via web and mobile application to translate these safety messages into everyday behaviour change. By providing commuters with background‑verified, commercially licensed, with police-verified drivers, the company positions its service as a practical substitute for “distracted self‑driving,” allowing motorists to remain reachable on their phones without compromising road safety.

Recognising that alcohol‑impaired driving poses a parallel risk, Driver On Hire also operates a designated‑driver programme for patrons of Mumbai’s restaurants, clubs and bars. Customers can pre‑book or request a driver in real time to drive them and their vehicles home, an approach the firm says can “take the stigma out of leaving the car behind” while directly cutting down on drink‑driving incidents.

Together, these service lines underpin the company’s broader education campaign by offering a readily accessible alternative for two of the most common causes of road crashes—mobile‑phone distraction and alcohol impairment, turning awareness into actionable, safer travel choices.

How Exactly Driver On Hire Plans to Reduce Road Accidents

Campaign against mobile phone use while driving are implemented in multiple stages:

Encouraging Safe Travel Choices : The campaign highlights the risks of distracted driving and encourages individuals, particularly corporate commuters, elderly passengers, and long-distance travellers, to choose trained drivers through the Driver On Hire platform instead of driving while distracted.

Social Media Awareness : Through targeted posts, videos, and testimonials across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, Driver On Hire is educating users about the real-life consequences of using phones while driving showcasing accident details with drivers, what happen to others and how hiring a driver can be a life-saving decision.

Providing Affordable Prices : Hiring a driver has become simple, fast and easy while cost has become problem for many individual, that’s where Driver on Hire with it’s affordable prices came in.

Partnering with Communities: Driver On Hire aims to collaborate with local traffic departments, housing societies, and fleet-dependent businesses to spread awareness and make professional drivers more accessible, ultimately reducing road risks caused by mobile distractions.