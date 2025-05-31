Driving India’s Engineering Future with Purpose and Pride: Devashree Nampurkar

India’s industrial landscape is rapidly evolving, with sectors like defense, marine, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals demanding innovation, agility, and indigenous engineering excellence. Amid this transformation, a new generation of leaders is stepping forward—bold, purpose-driven, and globally aware. Among them, Devashree Nampurkar stands out as a powerful force, combining technical acumen, business strategy, and a deep commitment to national growth.

Devashree’s journey is defined by a unique blend of grassroots connection and global vision. With a degree in mechanical engineering from Shivaji University, Kolhapur, she grounded herself in core engineering principles while staying closely connected to her roots in Maharashtra. Her early professional experiences at Aqua Chill Systems gave her valuable insight into real-world industrial operations, but her passion for strategy and enterprise soon led her to pursue a master’s in business and management from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.

Devashree’s early professional years were marked by roles at Avalon as a corporate strategist and later at Ador Welding Limited, where she focused on branding, sales, and digital marketing. These roles gave her a comprehensive view of both SME and large-scale business dynamics. Confident and equipped with relevant experience, she knew it was time to return to where her heart had always belonged — Shree Refrigerations.

In 2016, Devashree officially joined Shree Refrigerations through the Business Development Department, with a focus on the Industrial Chillers segment. At the time, the company’s primary revenue came from printing chillers and spray damping systems. She took the initiative to explore new verticals and identified untapped opportunities in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. Her efforts, especially in promoting Brine Chillers, began shaping a new growth path for the company.

Drawing from her past experience at Ador Welding, recognizing the need for broader leadership skills, she also enrolled in an SME-focused entrepreneur program that strengthened her grasp on finance, HR, and structured business processes — all of which she implemented to improve operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth at Shree.

Today, as a dynamic leader and strategic thinker, Nampurkar envisions Shree Refrigerations as a cornerstone of “Make in India” innovation. Guided by the visionary foundation laid by her father, Mr. Ravalnath Shende, and strengthened by her own forward-thinking approach, the company has become a true milestone of national pride.

Devashree Nampurkar represents the modern Indian industrial leader: resilient, visionary, and unapologetically ambitious. Her mantra—“Building self-reliant India. Where dreams meet determination” is not just a slogan; it is a call to action for India’s manufacturing and engineering sectors to rise with purpose and pride.

As the Executive Director of Shree Refrigerations Limited, Devashree continues to drive innovation while staying rooted in Karad, Maharashtra. Under her leadership, the company has evolved into a beacon of indigenous capability, contributing to India’s self-reliant future—one engineered solution at a time.