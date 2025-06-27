Driving India’s Tech Evolution: Insights on Automation, AI, and Digital Transformation

New Delhi [India], June 27: India’s industrial landscape is undergoing a profound shift as automation, artificial intelligence, and IoT technologies take center stage. From streamlining operations in manufacturing to enabling remote healthcare solutions and smart infrastructure, technology is playing a critical role in shaping the future of core sectors. With increasing emphasis on efficiency, customization, and resilience, digital transformation is becoming integral to how Indian industries function and compete.

To understand this evolving landscape better, we spoke to Manjunath Narasimhan, Chief Information Officer at Stellar Innovations, who shared his expert insights on the rise of automation, AI, and digital solutions across sectors.

1. How is industrial automation evolving across core sectors in India, and which areas are seeing the fastest adoption?

Industrial automation in India is no longer limited to manufacturing alone. Sectors like healthcare, logistics, and utilities are rapidly adopting automation to streamline workflows and enhance service delivery. Smart manufacturing powered by robotics and AI, intelligent supply chain systems, and automated diagnostic tools in hospitals are witnessing especially fast adoption. The push for Industry 4.0 and government initiatives around 'Make in India' have also accelerated this trend.

2. What are some emerging trends in enterprise technology that are expected to transform operational efficiency in the next 2–3 years?

In the coming years, hyperautomation, edge computing, and AI-driven decision systems will reshape operational models across industries. These technologies are helping companies reduce manual dependencies, enhance accuracy, and scale with agility. Moreover, the integration of digital twins for simulation and predictive maintenance is becoming increasingly valuable in sectors like manufacturing, energy, and real estate.

3. In your view, what are the key factors driving the demand for customized tech solutions in Indian industries today?

Indian businesses are operating in highly diverse environments—varying by geography, scale, and regulatory requirements. Off-the-shelf solutions often fail to address these nuanced needs. As a result, there's growing demand for customized tech frameworks that align with specific operational goals, workforce challenges, and customer expectations. Additionally, digital transformation is now seen not just as a value-add, but as a core growth enabler.

4. How are automation and digitization helping industries cope with workforce shortages and rising operational costs?

Automation tools and digital platforms are helping industries maintain productivity despite workforce gaps. By automating routine tasks—whether it's assembly lines, inventory management, or billing—organizations can reallocate human effort to more strategic functions. Digitization also reduces errors and delays, enabling cost control, faster turnaround times, and better resource planning, which is critical in today’s competitive environment.

5. What role does data analytics and AI play in improving decision-making across sectors like healthcare and logistics?

AI and data analytics have become central to operational intelligence. In healthcare, analytics assist in early diagnosis, treatment personalization, and patient flow optimization. In logistics, AI improves route planning, predicts demand surges, and enhances supply chain resilience. These insights empower organizations to make proactive, evidence-based decisions—boosting efficiency and responsiveness.

6. What are the major infrastructure or policy-level challenges holding back full-scale adoption of smart technologies in India?

While the appetite for smart technology is strong, several challenges persist. Limited digital infrastructure in remote areas, legacy systems, and inconsistent policy enforcement can slow down adoption. Additionally, gaps in skilled manpower and cyber-readiness also act as hurdles. Bridging these gaps requires coordinated efforts between industry, academia, and government.

7. Are Indian industries prioritizing cybersecurity and data integrity as they embrace digital transformation?

Yes, there’s a growing realization across sectors that digital progress must go hand in hand with robust cybersecurity. Industries are investing in secure data architectures, end-to-end encryption, and compliance frameworks. However, there is still a need for greater awareness and skill-building to tackle evolving cyber threats, especially in small and medium enterprises that are still transitioning digitally.

8. How can government-industry collaboration accelerate the adoption of tech innovations in traditional sectors?

Public-private partnerships can play a pivotal role in scaling innovation. Government can provide funding, policy support, and digital infrastructure, while industry brings in domain expertise and execution agility. Joint pilot projects, regulatory sandboxes, and innovation clusters are excellent platforms for testing and scaling tech solutions in agriculture, energy, and public health sectors.

9. How do India’s automation and digital transformation trends compare with global markets, and where do you see opportunities for international collaboration or export of tech solutions?

India’s digital transformation journey is distinctive in its scale and frugality. Solutions developed here are often cost-effective, adaptable, and built for complexity—qualities that appeal to emerging markets globally. There’s strong potential for exporting automation tools, platform-based services, and AI-driven applications to Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Europe. Cross-border collaboration can also open doors for joint R&D and talent exchange.