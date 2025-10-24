Updated 24 October 2025 at 20:28 IST
Dubai Student Launches Coding Initiative for Government School Children in Bihar
Dubai-based 9th grader Paarush Jindal launches AI4Dreams Project in Darbhanga, Bihar, providing coding and digital skills to over 1,600 government school students. The initiative, in partnership with KCS Foundation, aims to make tech education accessible in rural India.
A ninth-grade student from Dubai has introduced a coding and digital skills program for underprivileged students in Darbhanga district, Bihar. Paarush Jindal, a Grade 9 student at Jumeirah College, launched the AI4Dreams Project in collaboration with the KCS Foundation to provide government school children with access to 21st-century learning tools.
The initiative focuses on teaching coding and computer literacy to students from Grades 2 to 10. Paarush personally designed a curriculum tailored for first-time learners, combining practical exercises with age-appropriate lessons. A computer lab equipped with high-quality systems, internet connectivity, and educational software has been established in Darbhanga to support the program.
To ensure sustainability, a local instructor has been recruited and trained. Paarush conducts weekly virtual sessions from Dubai to guide the instructor on lesson plans and teaching methods. The instructor then delivers daily classes to students, creating a locally managed and ongoing system of digital education.
Paarush visited the lab on October 14, interacting with students and observing their projects, which ranged from basic coding games to beginner-level animations. For many children, it was their first experience with computers. Students expressed enthusiasm for the program, with several noting how it has motivated them to pursue careers in technology.
The KCS Foundation, which has been working on community-based educational initiatives in Bihar, played a key role in implementing the project. Pankaj Jha, President of the foundation, highlighted the potential of the initiative to serve as a replicable model across rural India, emphasizing the involvement of youth in driving educational change.
Currently, over 1,600 students in Darbhanga are participating in the AI4Dreams program. Plans are underway to expand the project to neighbouring districts, with local instructors trained under Paarush’s mentorship. The initiative aims to make coding and artificial intelligence accessible to children in underserved regions, providing them with skills for future opportunities.
Published On: 24 October 2025 at 20:28 IST