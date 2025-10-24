Dubai Student Launches Coding Initiative for Government School Children in Bihar

A ninth-grade student from Dubai has introduced a coding and digital skills program for underprivileged students in Darbhanga district, Bihar. Paarush Jindal, a Grade 9 student at Jumeirah College, launched the AI4Dreams Project in collaboration with the KCS Foundation to provide government school children with access to 21st-century learning tools.

The initiative focuses on teaching coding and computer literacy to students from Grades 2 to 10. Paarush personally designed a curriculum tailored for first-time learners, combining practical exercises with age-appropriate lessons. A computer lab equipped with high-quality systems, internet connectivity, and educational software has been established in Darbhanga to support the program.

To ensure sustainability, a local instructor has been recruited and trained. Paarush conducts weekly virtual sessions from Dubai to guide the instructor on lesson plans and teaching methods. The instructor then delivers daily classes to students, creating a locally managed and ongoing system of digital education.

Paarush visited the lab on October 14, interacting with students and observing their projects, which ranged from basic coding games to beginner-level animations. For many children, it was their first experience with computers. Students expressed enthusiasm for the program, with several noting how it has motivated them to pursue careers in technology.

Advertisement

The KCS Foundation, which has been working on community-based educational initiatives in Bihar, played a key role in implementing the project. Pankaj Jha, President of the foundation, highlighted the potential of the initiative to serve as a replicable model across rural India, emphasizing the involvement of youth in driving educational change.

Advertisement