Dubai To Host World Telugu IT Conference From Dec 12–14

Hyderabad / Dubai: The World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC) has officially announced that the World Telugu IT Conference 2025 will be hosted in Dubai, UAE, from December 12 to 14, 2025, at the prestigious Dubai World Trade Center. The three-day global conference will begin with an exclusive networking event and Yacht Party on December 12, followed by the main conference sessions and Grand Oath Ceremony on December 13 and 14.

The World Telugu IT Conference, held once every two years, has emerged as one of the most significant global gatherings of Telugu technologists and innovators. The previous edition, held in Singapore in 2023, witnessed participation from over 3,000 delegates representing 100 countries, celebrating the global impact of Telugu professionals in the technology industry. The Dubai edition of 2025 will carry this legacy forward — setting the stage for the next biennial edition in 2027.

This landmark event will bring together Telugu technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from over 100 countries, highlighting advancements in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Semiconductor Design, Cloud, Cybersecurity, AgriTech, FinTech, and Digital Transformation. Ministers, royal dignitaries, and policymakers from the UAE Government, along with global delegates from across Asia, Europe, and North America, are expected to participate.

Both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have extended their official support to this initiative and will showcase their flagship technology, startup, and innovation programs at the conference. Senior officials and ministers from both states will present their digital transformation roadmaps and investment opportunities, strengthening India’s position as a global innovation hub.

Advertisement

In preparation for the event, the WTITC Dubai Leadership Team held a planning meeting at the Dubai World Trade Center, where over 40 core members and organizers gathered to finalize event logistics and execution plans. The meeting, attended by WTITC’s global coordinators, UAE chapter leaders, and prominent IT professionals, marked the official kick-off of preparations for one of the largest Telugu technology gatherings outside India.

A major highlight of the event will be the Grand Oath Ceremony of the newly appointed WTITC Global Leadership Team (2026–2028), symbolizing a new era in global Telugu technology leadership and collaboration.

Advertisement

“After Singapore’s tremendous success, Dubai will be our next milestone in uniting Telugu technologists globally,” said Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Chairman of WTITC. “This conference is not just about technology — it’s about Telugu pride, innovation, and leadership on the world stage.”

WTITC invites Telugu technologists, entrepreneurs, startups, researchers, academicians, and business leaders from across the world to participate in this historic event. Registrations are now open for delegates, speakers, sponsors, and partners.

For registration and details, visit www.wtitc.org￼ or contact +91 81231 23434 (India) | +971 56577 8923 (UAE).

About WTITC: