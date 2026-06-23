Dwarka Expressway Will Continue to Drive NCR's Residential Growth: Krisumi COO Kunal Rishi

In an interview, Mr. Kunal Rishi, Chief Operating Officer, Krisumi Corporation, discusses the growth potential of Dwarka Expressway, evolving homebuyer preferences, luxury housing trends, and the future of India’s residential real estate market.

Dwarka Expressway has emerged as one of Delhi NCR’s most sought-after real estate corridors. What factors do you believe will drive its growth in the coming years?

The emergence of Dwarka Expressway as one of the most attractive real estate destinations among both end-users and long-term investors is primarily driven by the rapid infrastructural development, unmatched connectivity to major commercial, business and transit hubs like Cyber Hub, Udyog Vihar and IGI airportas well as the significant property price appreciation that the micro-market has witnessed over the past five years. Multiple industry reports have highlighted that property prices onDwarka Expressway have nearly doubled over past five years, further solidifying buyer’s confidence.

Krisumi has been instrumental in establishing Dwaraka Expressway as one of the most attractive luxury housing destinations. We launched our first project at ₹8,500 per sq. and today Krisumi City commands around ₹24,000 per sq. ft., reflecting strong and sustained demand among customers. With the upcoming 1000-acre Global City on this particular belt, which will also feature India’s tallest skyscraper, and other major infrastructural developments, we believe this micro-market will continue to remain one of the most sought-after residential destinations in NCR in the years ahead.

Homebuyer preferences have evolved significantly over the past few years. What are the key trends you are witnessing today, particularly in the premium housing segment?

Homebuyers’ preferences are always evolving with global exposure and rising incomes. With rising urbanisation and internal migration especially in cities like Gurugram, where population is expected to rise up-to 5 million by 2040, significant housing inventory will be required in the city. With evolving work culture homebuyers will demand more spacious apartments with world class amenities.

Advertisement

Beside spacious apartments homebuyers seek excellent connectivity to business districts, airport, schools and healthcare facilities. Within projects buyers keep offering like clubhouses, wellness zones, sports facilities and spaces for social gatherings at top of their checklists. Eco-conscious homebuyers also look for green spaces, open areas, healthier living environment and energy efficient features in a project before making buying decisions. Moving forward homebuyers’ appetite for premium homes with state-of-the-art feature will continue to evolve and developers who align their offering with those expectations will continue to remain relevant in the market.

Krisumi has established a distinct position in the market through its Japanese-inspired approach to design and quality. How do you see the brand evolving further in the years ahead?

We at Krisumi consistently focus on aligning our offerings to match global standards and stay ahead in the market. We bring Japanese perfection to every corner of our developments in collaboration with world-renowned Japanese Architectural Designer Nikken Sekkei and Japanese Interior Designer A.N.D., Nomura Co. Ltd., while our projects are managed by Nikken Sekkei Construction Management, Inc., bringing Japanese quality assurance to Indian real estate.

Advertisement

Going forward, we see Krisumi evolving as a benchmark for luxury living in India by continuing to blend Japanese craftsmanship, design excellence, and hospitality-led experiences with the aspirations of modern Indian homebuyers. As customer expectations continue to evolve, we will remain focused on delivering thoughtfully designed homes, world-class amenities, sustainable living environments, and unmatched quality. Our aim is not just to develop residential projects but to create integrated lifestyle destinations that offer long-term value, exceptional living experiences, and a distinct identity in the premium housing segment.

What is your outlook on the Indian residential real estate sector, and which trends do you believe will shape the market over the next few years?

The outlook for the Indian residential real estate sector remains highly positive, supported by strong economic growth, rapid urbanisation, rising incomes, and continuous infrastructure development. Real estate currently contributes around 7% to India’s GDP and is expected to increase to 12-15% by 2047, reflecting the sector’s growing importance in the country’s economic journey. Additionally, by 2030, nearly 40-42% of India’s population is expected to reside in urban areas, creating significant demand for quality housing across major cities.