Eeshan Kamath: The Indian Visionary Winning Hearts on the World Stage

From the bustling streets of India to the grand auditoriums of Europe and beyond, Eeshan Kamath’s cinematic journey is a testament to the power of storytelling that transcends borders. In an era when Indian filmmakers are making their mark globally, Kamath stands out as a creative force whose work has not only captured the spirit of his homeland but has also resonated deeply with international audiences and critics alike.



His short film "The Day I Met Benjamin" marked a significant milestone when it was selected for the prestigious Within the Family International Festival of Family and Children's Films in Russia. This festival, the largest of its kind in the country, is a showcase of the world’s best family-oriented cinema, drawing entries from over 20 nations each year. Since its inception in 2006, it has become a magnet for thousands of film lovers and industry professionals, and has even been featured at renowned events like Cannes and Berlinale. For Kamath, being part of this elite festival placed his work among a rarefied group of filmmakers celebrated for their positive social impact and artistic merit, highlighting his unique ability to craft stories that speak to the universal themes of love, faith, and family.



Kamath’s creative reach extends far beyond family dramas. His film "A Night To Remember" earned a coveted spot at the SmallRig Awards, a global platform that champions filmmakers who tackle urgent social issues through their art. The 2025 edition of this competition drew nearly 4,000 entries from more than 120 countries, making it one of the most fiercely contested and internationally diverse film awards in the world. Judged by a panel led by Oscar winner Ruby Yang, the festival is known for spotlighting powerful narratives and nurturing emerging talent. Mr. Kamath’s selection not only underscored his prowess as a socially conscious storyteller but also placed him shoulder to shoulder with some of the world’s most promising filmmakers, opening new doors for his future projects and amplifying his voice on the global stage.



Perhaps most remarkable is the international odyssey of his acclaimed short film "Dwindled Ties." This poignant work has been showered with accolades across a constellation of respected film festivals. It clinched the Best International Short Film award at the Athvikvaruni International Film Festival, a true haven for ambitious filmmakers seeking to make their mark globally. The film’s triumph continued at the Sittannavasal International Film Festival, renowned for its celebration of innovative storytelling and its commitment to honoring creative voices from every corner of the world. At the Mokkho International Film Festival, "Dwindled Ties" was again recognized as Best International Short Film, earning the coveted Golden Moksha Award—one of the industry’s most sought-after honors.

The film’s journey didn’t stop there. It was officially selected at the Paradise Film Festival, an IMDb-certified competition that shines a spotlight on originality and vision, and at the Eastern Europe Film Festival, a gathering of cinematic excellence supported by leading artistic and academic associations. Further selections and awards at the Makizhmithran and Thilsri International Film Festivals only cemented "Dwindled Ties" as a work of art that connects with audiences and juries across continents, celebrated for its creativity, emotional depth, and cultural resonance.