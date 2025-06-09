Eleven Years of India’s Multidimensional Progress, Prosperity, and Pride

The eleven-year tenure of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been a transformative journey of service, good governance, and welfare for the The eleven-year tenure of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has been a transformative journey of service, good governance, and welfare for the underprivileged. It is an era marked by visionary leadership, unshakable commitment, and extraordinary achievements that have redefined India’s global stature and internal resilience.

Under Shri Modi’s dynamic leadership, India has witnessed a multifaceted renaissance—emerging as the world’s fourth-largest economy, drastically increasing defense exports by 34 times, and transforming from a net importer to an exporter in critical sectors. Over 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line, and the “double-engine” governance model has yielded inclusive growth across states like Madhya Pradesh, which has registered several pioneering achievements.

Shri Modi’s vision centers around four pillars—Gareeb (Poor), Yuva (Youth), Annadata (Farmers), and Nari (Women)—forming the acronym GYAN. With this foundation, he has laid out the roadmap for a developed India by 2047. The focus on targeted welfare schemes has unlocked a new era of self-reliance and empowerment.

In these eleven years, decisions once considered impossible have become reality. The construction of the grand Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the abolition of Triple Talaq, and the amendment of the Waqf Act for the welfare of society are some historic moves made possible by the Prime Minister’s resolve. His firm response to terrorism through the Balakot air strikes and Operation Bandar showcased India’s capability and commitment to national security and global responsibility.

The Modi era has also been marked by unprecedented mass welfare. Over 80 crore citizens have benefited from free food grains. More than 4 crore families received pucca houses. Around 15.6 crore households now have piped water connections. 10 crore families have gained access to LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana. The Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed India’s sanitation landscape. I am pleased to share that Indore has been awarded the title of the cleanest city for seven consecutive years, and Madhya Pradesh has earned the distinction of being the second cleanest state in the country.

The philosophy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” is visible in healthcare initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, under which over 9 crore people have received free treatment, including senior citizens above 70 years of age. More than 16,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are providing affordable medicines.

During the COVID-19 crisis, India not only provided free indigenous vaccines to its population but also turned adversity into an opportunity to promote the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The Jan Dhan Yojana connected over 55 crore individuals to the formal financial system. Through Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), Rs. 44 lakh crore has reached the needy directly. Youth empowerment has taken center stage the launch of over 1.6 lakh startups. Skill development programs for over 1.6 crore youth.Swift implementation of the New Education Policy, with Madhya Pradesh being the first state to act on it.

Farmers and women have also benefited greatly. PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi and the Crop Insurance Scheme have provided strong support to farmers. The Parliament and the state assemblies ensure political empowerment by providing 33% reservation for women. The aim of empowering 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ (women millionaires) is underway. Over 10 crore rural women have benefited from Self Help Groups (SHGs), including 62 lakh women in Madhya Pradesh alone.

From being ranked 10th in 2014, India now stands as the world’s fourth-largest economy. Key reforms like demonetization, digitalization through UPI, and expansion of online transactions have fostered economic discipline and growth.

Cultural and civilizational heritage has also been revived. Under PM Modi’s leadership, spiritual sites have been restored, including the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, and linked to tourism. Initiatives like Namami Gange have revitalised India’s sacred rivers and emphasised the importance of water conservation.

Madhya Pradesh has echoed this heritage consciousness with the development of the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the Shri Ram Van Gaman Path, and the Shri Krishna Path. River-linking projects like Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal have received significant support.

Economic self-reliance is being promoted through the ‘Vocal for Local and Global’ initiative. Madhya Pradesh has pioneered region-specific industrialization and hosted successful Global Investors Summits, now evolving into sectoral investment summits to spur an industrial revolution in the state.

India’s space research too has soared under Shri Modi. With encouragement to ISRO and domestic technologies, India became the first country to land on the moon’s south pole, placing it at the forefront of global space exploration.

Massive infrastructure expansion—roads, railways, 23 metro projects, ports, airports, and bullet trains—is underway. Iconic developments like the Atal Tunnel and the Chenab Railway Bridge, the world’s highest arch bridge, reflect this vision.

Prime Minister Modi’s pledge is to make India a fully developed $35 trillion economy by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of independence. Madhya Pradesh is committed to contributing significantly to this national vision.

I am confident that under Shri Modi’s inspiring leadership, Madhya Pradesh will continue to play a leading role in realizing the dream of a New India.