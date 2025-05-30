Empowering the Next Generation: Student Life and Leadership at Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

Amidst the ever-bustling academic and technology centre of Bengaluru stands the Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences (RUAS), a paragon of forward-thinking education. A hearty commitment to development and progressive learning, critical inquiry and humane leadership; Dr. M S Ramaiah is a true visionary ahead of his time. Founded to generate global citizens who can lead society with their knowledge and life skills, the world demands that the university provide an ecosystem that brings an exquisite blend of intellect, character and creativity in its students.

This very university is associated with the illustrious Gokula Education Foundation, which has long been synonymous with academic excellence and societal contribution across India. Since the inception of Ramaiah, it has positioned itself by offering an applied, trans-disciplinary style of learning that bridges the gap between conventional education and the professional world. This commitment is best seen in its lively student body, strong commitment to leadership and entrenched value of community service.

Here, learning is not confined to classrooms; it goes beyond laboratories, boardrooms, auditoriums and even the broader community. Brilliant minds at Ramaiah are not passive recipients of information; they are empowered individuals who challenge questions to lead as well as to serve. It is in this crucible of academic rigour and experiential learning that future leaders are forged.

A Vibrant Campus Life: Beyond the Classroom

The learning experience at RUAS is not restricted to the four walls of the classroom. The university conducts countless academic activities, such as seminars, workshops, conferences and expert lectures, through which students exchange ideas and stay abreast of their development in their fields.

At Ramaiah University, sports and cultural activities play a significant role in learners’ lives. Contemporary sports facilities promote participation in numerous sports, encouraging and building teamwork and sportsmanship. Cultural events and festivals celebrate the dynamic talents as well as the heritage of the student body, creating an inclusive and lively environment on campus.

Leadership Development: Nurturing Future Leaders

Being an academic institution focused on the principles of leadership in personal and professional development, the university established the Directorate of Transferable Skills and Leadership Development (DTSLD). The DTSLD emphasises the development of students' leadership and communication skills and project management skills through various programmes and workshops.

Programmes aimed at facilitating skills to assist students in navigating today's workplace challenges include Professional Communication Skills, Personality Development and Ethics and Self-Awareness. The university has vibrant student-led organisations such as the RUAS Debate Club, which gives all students an opportunity to develop their communication and analytical skills for the future. The club seeks to intellectually stimulate students, fueling critical conversation at all levels, to facilitate the development of communication skills that can lead to meaningful communication.

Student Governance: A Platform for Representation

At RUAS, student representation is taken seriously. The Student Council, comprising elected members from various programmes and campuses, acts as the voice of the student body. Positions such as President, General Secretary and various ambassadors for culture, sports and welfare ensure that students have a say in the university's functioning and can contribute to boosting the campus experience.

The oath-taking ceremony of the Student Council 2024-2025 was conducted at the FHMCT Seminar Hall, GG Campus on 14th December 2024. The ceremony marked the formal induction of the newly elected student council members, with inspirational speeches from the Vice -Chancellor and other dignitaries.

Community Engagement: Building Social Responsibility

Ramaiah emphasises the imperativeness of social responsibility with the help of various initiatives. The university's Directorate of Student Affairs facilitates programmes, such as the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Rotaract Club, encouraging students to participate in community service and outreach programmes. These activities not only benefit the surrounding communities but also instil a sense of empathy and civic duty among students.

In addition, the Samvedana - CSR Club aims to serve and comprehend the community, identify the needs and problems of society and develop a sense of social and civic responsibility among students.

Comprehensive Support: Ensuring Student Well-being

Recognising that student success is multidimensional, RUAS provides a broad array of support services to ensure overall well-being. From healthcare and counselling services to grievance redressal mechanisms, the university prioritises the physical and emotional health of its students. Hostel accommodations, mess facilities as well as campus amenities like gyms and recreational areas contribute to a comfortable and conducive living environment.

Global Exposure: Broadening Horizons

Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences puts solid emphasis on global exposure and endows its scholars with unmatched international exposure through student exchange and internship programmes. Through collaborations with universities across the globe, students are allowed to live through varied cultures and educational systems, which prepare them for the global platform.

Career Readiness: Bridging Academia and Industry

The Directorate of Training & Placements at the university plays a huge role in grooming students towards the professional world. With a pool of over 300 companies, over 150 of which are multinationals, Ramaiah facilitates placement drives, internships and interactions both on-campus as well as off-campus. Through a well-structured pre-placement training, the students are prepared to face the corporate world with confidence and zeal

Epilogue: Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow

RUAS stands as a testament to the power of holistic education. By leveraging an environment that values academic excellence, leadership development, community engagement and global exposure, Ramaiah empowers its learners to become well-rounded individuals ready to make meaningful contributions to society.

Admission Open 2025: Make it Count

Admissions for the 2025 academic session are now open across undergraduate, postgraduate, bachelor of vocational and doctoral programmes. Prospective students can apply through the RUAS Admission Test (RUAS-AT). Also, candidates with valid scores from JEE, NEET, COMEDK, KCET, CLAT, CAT and other national entrance exams may be eligible for exemptions for specific courses.