enGen Global On How India’s Healthcare GCCs Are Becoming Global Nerve Centres For Digital Care Delivery

Manoj Kapoor, CEO of enGen Global, shares insights on how India-based healthcare GCCs are moving beyond execution to owning core digital platforms that power global payers and health systems. He explains how deep domain expertise, continuity of ownership, and a rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem are helping GCCs improve care delivery, operational reliability, and enterprise decision-making without compromising patient safety, regulatory compliance, or trust.

What does enGen Global do as a healthcare GCC, and how does it help global payers and health systems use digital technology to improve care and operations?

As a healthcare GCC, our work is anchored in the core operating fabric of global payers and health systems. Our teams operate within the enterprise, working on the platforms, systems, and workflows that determine how care is delivered, reimbursed, governed, and experienced at scale. Healthcare technology creates value only when it is designed with a clear understanding of clinical realities, regulatory obligations, and operational interdependencies. Much of the complexity in healthcare lies in how these elements interact and are experienced by all stakeholders engaged in achieving the desired outcomes. A change in a digital workflow can affect the experience, clinical outcomes, compliance exposure, cost structures, and consumer trust at the same time. Our role is to bring that systems-level understanding into how digital platforms are built and run.

This includes modernising core payer and care delivery platforms, strengthening enterprise data and analytics capabilities, and embedding automation into live healthcare operations. The emphasis is on reliability, transparency, and decision quality rather than speed alone. In healthcare, stability matters as much as innovation. Systems must perform consistently under regulatory scrutiny and high transaction volumes, while still enabling organisations to adapt to evolving care models and policy requirements.

By working across technology and operations, our teams help global organisations reduce friction, improve accuracy, and create operating environments where digital tools support better decisions without compromising safety or trust. The objective is not technology adoption for its own sake, but measurable improvement in how healthcare systems function day to day.

How are healthcare GCCs in India moving from just completing tasks to owning important platforms, enterprise systems, and long-term product plans?

The shift has come from continuity and experience. Healthcare systems are complex, and teams that stay close to them over time develop an understanding that goes beyond specifications. India-based GCC teams have increasingly carried that continuity, working across build, stabilisation, regulatory change, and ongoing optimisation. As organisations simplified their technology landscapes, these teams were already embedded in the systems that mattered. They understood how platforms behaved in real operating conditions and where risks and dependencies sat. Over time, it became more practical to involve them in design decisions, roadmap planning, and architectural choices. Ownership emerged because it improved outcomes.

How does India’s growing healthcare ecosystem like startups, research institutes and government programs help GCCs attract and develop the specialized talent they need?

India’s healthcare ecosystem has evolved in ways that directly strengthen the talent pipeline for healthcare GCCs. Over the past decade, the growth of healthtech startups, applied research institutions, and large-scale government initiatives has expanded exposure to real healthcare problems and operating environments. This has changed both the quality and readiness of talent entering global organisations.

Healthtech startups have created opportunities for professionals to work on digital health platforms, analytics-driven care models, and interoperability challenges early in their careers. Research institutions and healthcare-focused academic programmes have deepened engagement with data science, clinical research, and health systems design. Government-led initiatives such as the National Digital Health Mission have accelerated digital adoption and standardisation, creating familiarity with healthcare data, privacy requirements, and population-scale systems.

Together, these elements reduce the gap between generic technical skills and healthcare-specific capability. Professionals joining GCCs today are more likely to have encountered healthcare data standards, multi-stakeholder workflows, and regulatory considerations before entering enterprise environments. This shortens the learning curve and allows GCCs to focus on building depth rather than basic orientation.

The broader ecosystem also makes healthcare work more attractive. Professionals increasingly see healthcare technology as a domain where they can build long-term expertise and work on problems with real societal impact. This alignment between capability development and purpose helps GCCs attract talent that is interested in depth, continuity, and long-term growth rather than short-term project cycles.

What skills make healthtech professionals stand out today, and why is the new role of ‘healthcare engineer’ so important for creating value?

What distinguishes strong healthtech professionals today is their ability to connect technology decisions with healthcare outcomes. They combine engineering rigour with an understanding of how care is delivered & consumed, how reimbursement works, and how regulatory requirements shape system design. The idea of the healthcare engineer reflects this integration. These professionals approach technology with an awareness of purpose and consequence. They design systems that can scale without introducing risk, and they anticipate how changes in one part of the system affect others. In healthcare, this kind of judgement is essential for creating value that lasts beyond initial deployment.



How do India-based GCC teams innovate quickly while still keeping patient safety, regulations, and trust at the forefront?

Innovation in healthcare requires a different kind of discipline. However, speed cannot be isolated from safety and compliance. India-based GCC teams are able to move faster because regulatory and clinical considerations are embedded into design and development processes from the beginning. This is supported by close collaboration with clinical, compliance, and operational stakeholders. When teams understand the reasons behind controls and safeguards, they design systems that reduce risk rather than work around it. Innovation becomes more predictable and more reliable because it is grounded in understanding.

What approaches are GCCs using to build teams that combine healthcare knowledge, technology skills, and innovative problem-solving?

The most effective approach has been sustained exposure to real healthcare systems. Teams build capability by working on live platforms, owning outcomes, and learning from complexity over time. Training takes place alongside responsibility. Organisations that invest in long-term career development, domain immersion, and leadership capability see stronger problem-solving skills emerge. Healthcare expertise is built through continuity and accountability. It cannot be accelerated through short-term rotations or abstract learning programmes.

A few of our most advanced local (India based) hospitals and some med-training institutes have unique curriculums and clinical immersion programs for talent that is working with GCCs. These immersion programs remove the degree of separation and help with better understanding of the hospital environment and how various specialists, departments, devices, and IT infrastructure operates in a Health System. This accelerates the overall learning process, provides first-hand experience to challenges, and helps GCCs to conceptualize innovative solutions.

With competition for skilled professionals increasing, how are healthcare GCCs improving their employer branding, and what do healthtech professionals value most in a job today?

Employer branding in healthcare GCCs has become more substance-driven. Healthtech professionals are increasingly looking for work that offers depth, relevance, and long-term growth. They want to work on systems that matter, develop expertise that is transferable across the healthcare ecosystem, and learn from experienced leaders. While compensation remains important, it is rarely sufficient on its own. What attracts and retains talent is meaningful ownership, exposure to complex decision-making, and a clear sense of how individual contributions affect healthcare outcomes. GCCs that communicate this clearly tend to build stronger and more stable teams. What could be more rewarding than “enabling the hands that provide care”. This is indeed a purpose driven industry and most individuals join healthcare/healthtech as they are passionate about making a meaningful contribution that matters.

As healthcare GCCs focus more on outcomes instead of just cost savings, what will define success for India’s healthtech GCC ecosystem in the next five years?